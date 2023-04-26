Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Appoints Jessica L. Miley Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer

ORANGE, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has named Jessica L. Miley senior vice president and chief development officer. Miley brings an impressive track record in philanthropy, with an emphasis on transformational giving. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer for the Children's National Hospital Foundation in Washington, D.C.

In her role at CHOC, Miley will lead the CHOC Foundation and direct all fundraising and development programs that advance the mission and vision of Orange County's only pediatric healthcare system.

Jessica L. Miley, senior vice president and chief development officer, Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

"I am thrilled to welcome Jessica to CHOC. An accomplished healthcare executive, she has demonstrated success in leading development teams, building relationships in the community, and exceeding fundraising goals," says CHOC President and CEO Kimberly Chavalas Cripe. "And, given her background in pediatric healthcare, she is a passionate defender of childhood who shares our commitment to keeping children happy and healthy."

During her time at Children's National, Miley led the hospital's most ambitious comprehensive fundraising campaign, which surpassed its original $500 million goal six months early. As part of the campaign, she secured numerous transformational gifts including a $96 million investment in support of neuro-oncology research and care and a $36 million commitment to support mental and behavioral health for young children and their families. Through her campaign leadership, the hospital identified new revenue sources and increased its annual fundraising by 45%.

While serving as senior director, international development, principal gifts at Boston Children's Hospital Trust, Miley developed a new revenue generating program that became the largest area of positive revenue growth for the hospital's $1.3B campaign. She also launched its first international fundraising program, helping grow returns by approximately 30%.

"Serving children and families in need has been the sole focus of my professional career. I'm honored to now join the exceptional team of pediatric care medical staff, researchers, fundraisers and employees at CHOC and to partner with CHOC's generous donors to make a lasting impact on children's health," says Miley. "I am grateful to become part of the CHOC family at this pivotal moment and look forward to collaborating with its many stakeholders to help fully achieve the organization's potential for transformational growth. Together, we will further elevate the Foundation's fundraising efforts to ensure the children and families of Orange County and beyond can thrive for a lifetime."

Miley earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She has volunteered her leadership skills to a variety of organizations. She was the founder and chair of the principal gifts cohort for The Woodmark Group, a nonprofit organization comprised of children's hospitals dedicated to improving health for children everywhere.

Doug Corbin, who has partnered with CHOC for over a decade and served as its senior vice president and chief development officer since 2019, is retiring. Miley will assume her new role at CHOC effective July 3.

A member of The Woodmark Group and a recipient of the four-star rating from Charity Navigator for strong financial health, the CHOC Foundation is dedicated to generating community support and raising funds for CHOC. Among its signature events is the CHOC Walk in the Park, presented by the Disneyland® Resort, the largest and most unique pediatric fundraiser in the nation. This year's event is on August 20. To learn more, visit www.chocwalk.org .

About CHOC

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), a pediatric healthcare system based in Orange County, California, is committed to being a leading destination for children's health by providing exceptional and innovative care. CHOC's growing community includes two state-of-the-art hospitals in Orange and Mission Viejo and a regional network of primary and specialty care clinics serving children and families in four counties. CHOC offers several clinical programs of excellence providing the highest levels of care for the most serious pediatric illnesses and injuries, physical and mental. CHOC's research and innovation institutes are focused on translating real patient needs into real-world treatments so every child can live the healthiest and happiest life possible.

