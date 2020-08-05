Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and MOREHealth Announce Agreement to Offer Remote Second Opinions

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and MOREHealth, a global healthcare company, announced their new agreement that enables patients access to CHOP's exceptional physicians through MOREHealth's Physician Collaboration Platform™.

"We are very excited about our new agreement with MOREHealth that will allow physicians from China to access CHOP specialists for remote second opinions," said Ruth A. Frey, MSN, CPNP, Vice President of International Strategy at CHOP. "Consumer ability to access CHOP's pediatric expertise is more important than ever with international travel at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Chinese physicians can share advanced knowledge and research for complex medical conditions with their patients, based on advice from CHOP physicians."

"MOREHealth's mission is to provide patients access to the best medical minds in the world when faced with decisions regarding serious, life-changing illness," said Ted Bukowski, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer for MOREHealth. "Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is ranked as one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals in multiple specialties by US News & World Report and MOREHealth is proud to now offer world-renowned expertise from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to our patients."

"The CHOP-MOREHealth collaboration is consistent with our mission of ensuring that all patients have access to high-quality healthcare and cutting-edge research," added Frey.

CHOP has welcomed thousands of international patients for care in nearly every pediatric specialty through its Global Patient Services team, as many families look beyond their home country when seeking the best medical care for their child.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

About MOREHealth

MOREHealth, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. Our collaborative approach to diagnosis puts the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while also resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Learn more at https://morehealth.com.

