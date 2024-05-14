Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Announces Name of New Research Hub: The Morgan Center for Research and Innovation

Transformational gift of $50 million from the Morgan Family will support the next century of pediatric research and discovery

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced that it has received a significant philanthropic gift from Mitchell L. Morgan, Dr. Hilarie L. Morgan and their family to name its state-of-the-art research facility currently under construction on the South Street bridge next to CHOP's Roberts Center for Pediatric Research.

The Morgan Center for Research and Innovation is scheduled to open in 2025. The 17-story, 350,000 square-foot facility will significantly expand CHOP's laboratory research capacity while creating synergies with clinical research activities conducted in the neighboring Roberts Center for Pediatric Research. The Morgan Center will contain numerous spaces designed to encourage scientific collaboration – from "wet" labs, where biomedical and molecular studies are done on benches or in hoods, to collocated "dry" labs, where researchers analyze large data sets, create computational tools and develop new hypotheses for wet lab studies. This design will provide a more seamless working experience for teams dedicated to accelerating the pace of scientific discoveries that will ultimately improve children's health worldwide.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mitchell, Hilarie and their family as they help us write this next, essential chapter of our storied 169-year history," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of CHOP. "Their transformational gift will pave the way for expanded breakthroughs in research and care for children. It will also help us recruit top physician-scientists and create vibrant, accessible meeting and green spaces, further connecting our community neighbors to CHOP, our employees and our mission."

The Morgans have supported CHOP for 40 years across several areas, including establishing the Morgan Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Surgery, currently held by Peter Mattei, MD, FACS, FAAP. They are joined in championing CHOP's mission by their children and children-in-law who are involved in many CHOP committees and children's health initiatives:

Jonathan and Alexandra Morgan ; Jonathan represents Morgan Properties on CHOP's Corporate Council and he and Alexandra served as Co-Chairs of Cheers for CHOP, an annual fundraiser benefiting some of the hospital's core priorities, from 2020 to 2024.

; Brittany and Zach Kurz; Brittany is on the board of the Children's Museum of Manhattan and a member of the Pediatric Support Committee at Weill Cornell Hospital, and Zach and Brittany are dedicated supporters of the Harlem Children's Zone.

Jason and Jessica Morgan ; Jason is a member of CHOP's Facilities Expansion Advisory Committee and, together with Jessica, they are engaged members of CHOP's Young Leadership Alliance.

"We are honored that our gift will enable CHOP to bolster research and innovation spearheaded by the next generation of scientific and medical leaders. Our family understands the importance of giving back, and we could not think of a better way to make a significant impact than through CHOP," said Mitchell Morgan.

"As parents, and now, grandparents, Mitchell and I understand that opening doors in healthcare provides opportunities of the most significant kind. We feel extremely fortunate to be a part of this exciting opportunity to ensure that children everywhere can have access to world-class care," said Hilarie Morgan.

Mitchell Morgan has deep roots in the city of Philadelphia. He charted his path from a first-generation college student at Temple University to Founder and Chairman of Morgan Properties, a national real estate investment management firm and the 3rd largest owner of apartments in the country. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Temple University. Hilarie Morgan is a former psychologist who worked in community service and private practice. She earned her Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania; her training including a year at CHOP. Hilarie currently serves on the boards of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Norton Museum in West Palm Beach and Guild Hall.

Groundbreaking on the Morgan Center for Research and Innovation took place in October 2022, with the tri-venture of Gilbane/Pride/McKissack providing construction management services. A topping off ceremony for the facility will occur in June 2024 with CHOP leadership, vendor partners, Morgan family supporters and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/facilities-0/construction-philadelphia-campus.

