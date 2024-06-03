Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints New Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition

Binita M. Kamath, MD, an expert in Alagille Syndrome and liver disorders, assumes new leadership role

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has appointed Binita M. Kamath, MB BChir as Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition.

Dr. Kamath has served for the last fifteen years as an attending physician in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Ontario, Canada. She has been the interim Division Head at SickKids for the last 2 years.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Kamath back to CHOP in her new role as Chief of our Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition," said Joseph St. Geme, MD, physician-in-chief and chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at CHOP. "In many ways this feels like a natural homecoming given that she spent several years here as a resident, a fellow, and a junior faculty member. Dr. Kamath is a highly accomplished physician, educator, and scholar with an impressive background in gastroenterology. I look forward to watching the division soar to even greater heights under her leadership. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. David Piccoli for his time as Chief of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition. He has built an extremely strong Division and has facilitated the career development of countless faculty, trainees, and staff, and we're fortunate that he will continue to contribute his talents at CHOP."

Dr. Kamath's clinical and research interests lie in pediatric liver disease. She takes a translational approach to research and is focused on both patient-based studies and basic science approaches. One of her key interest areas include Alagille syndrome, a highly complex condition that manifests with cholestatic liver disease and other multi-organ features.

"I am thrilled to be joining CHOP's Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition as the new Division Chief," said Dr. Kamath. "I am excited to embark on this position, partner with my colleagues to deliver the best care for children living with gastroenterology-related conditions and to develop a global vision for pioneering research."

Dr. Kamath received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees at Cambridge University School of Clinical Medicine. She received a Master of Science in Translational Research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She completed her clinical fellowship and residency at CHOP, and from 2006-2009 served as an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. She has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and has received numerous grants including from the NIH and Canadian Institutes of Health Research. She has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Teaching and Mentorship Award, presented by Hospital for Sick Children, and the Alagille Syndrome Champion Award, given by the Alagille Syndrome Alliance.

