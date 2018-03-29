Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Named Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The designation was awarded in the 11th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), released on March 27, 2018. A record 626 healthcare facilities actively participated in the HEI 2018 survey, with HRC Foundation proactively researching key policies at more than 900 additional non-participating hospitals. Of those included in the HEI, 418 earned a "LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader" designation.

"This is an incredible honor that reflects our ongoing commitment to providing culturally competent healthcare to our LGBTQ patients and families," said president and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Madeline Bell. "While we have made significant progress in implementing policies that safeguard the rights of our LGBTQ patients, families and employees, we look forward to making even greater strides in this area for years to come."

In a continued effort to create the best LGBTQ patient, family and employee experience, CHOP continued to implement a comprehensive plan to fully engage and educate employees. Over the past year, Pride@Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, the Hospital's employee resource group, and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion (ODI), expanded their training offerings to Care Network sites throughout the region. Also last year, LGBTQ patient and employee scenarios were utilized in human resources training for new leaders, as well as in specific training sessions provided by CHOP's Leadership Institute and ODI.

Other notable activities and events over the last year include:

Providing national leadership and recommendations on LGBTQ pediatric care policies and practice

Training on LGBTQ-related topics for over 600 staff throughout the main hospital and specialty/primary care network

Participation in the Philadelphia Pride Parade and the Trans Health Conference to celebrate as well as recruit future employees

Addition of LGBTQ families and staff photos in hospital publications, materials and artwork

Preparing for the roll-out of a new policy and procedure plan for Supporting Transgender & Gender Non-binary Patients, Families and Guests at CHOP

"With some of our biggest battles still ahead of us, it is crucial that institutions continue to demonstrate that the march toward full equality is not slowing down," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "The 626 participants in this year's HEI continue this march in partnership with the LGBTQ community and we commend them for their leadership. For over a decade, the HEI has been the roadmap to closing the gap in ensuring equal care to LGBTQ patients and their families, and we urge every healthcare facility to join us in this continuing effort to provide inclusive care to all."

In our commitment to provide the best care for all children and their families including everyone in our LGBTQ communities, the Hospital offers the following care practices:

CHOP Primary and Specialty Care Practices throughout the region

1-800-TRY-CHOP

Gender & Sexuality Development Clinic, serving Transgender and Gender Non-Binary children and youth

267-426-5980

Center for Young Men's Health, serving physical and sexual health care of young men, including gay, bisexual and transgender young men

215-590-3537, option 1

The Adolescent Initiative, providing prevention services and care for adolescents living with or at risk of contracting HIV

215-590-3626

For more information about the Healthcare Equality Index, please visit http://www.hrc.org/hei.

