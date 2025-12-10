Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Receives $1.7 Million Investment from UnitedHealthcare to Support Essential Community Programs

Funding will help ensure community access to critical resources and support

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today announced a $1.7 million investment from UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania to expand impactful community efforts that address health-related medical and social needs in the Philadelphia region. The funding will support community health initiatives within CHOP's Center for Health Equity, Office of Community Impact and Center for Violence Prevention.

"This investment will help expand crucial programs that directly benefit the health and well-being of local children and families to ensure they have access to resources and support so they, and our community, can thrive," said Tyra Bryant-Stephens, MD, Medical Director of the Community Asthma Prevention Program and Chief Health Equity Officer of the Center for Health Equity at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"It's a privilege to collaborate with CHOP to help our local communities gain access to vital programs and services in Philadelphia that empower children and families to live healthier lives," said Blair Boroch, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania. "CHOP's initiatives not only provide essential support for children with asthma—improving their health outcomes and quality of life—but also address the broader social factors that influence well-being, such as access to safe housing, nutritious food, and stable employment opportunities. By focusing on these social drivers of health alongside medical care, we can make a meaningful difference."

The investment will expand capacity for the following CHOP initiatives:

CHOP's Community Asthma Prevention Program offers free education and support to Philadelphia children with asthma and their caregivers, with the goal of improving asthma-related outcomes and reducing emergency department visits and hospital stays. The program includes asthma prevention home visits, CHOP Care Network Primary Care Center physician education and school-based programs.





CHOP's CAPP+ Home Repairs Program is dedicated to creating healthier living environments for children with asthma by addressing significant structural housing issues. By collaborating with Philadelphia home repair agencies, CAPP+ invests an average of $25K per home to eliminate asthma triggers including mold, pest residue, and dust through repairs to roofs, plumbing leaks and other necessary improvements. The goal of CAPP+ is to ensure that every child can grow up in a healthy home.





CHOP's Mobile Food Market involves a weekly mobile food truck that delivers produce, proteins and milk to families living in in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of Philadelphia, a known food desert.





CHOP's youth summer employment program, which aims to improve teens' ability to obtain jobs, develop foundational finance skills and keep them safely engaged over the summer.





CHOP's Firearm Safety Initiative, which integrates firearm safety counseling and gun locking device distribution into clinical care to address mental health and community violence.





which integrates firearm safety counseling and gun locking device distribution into clinical care to address mental health and community violence. Security deposits for at least 100 home-insecure families, helping them stabilize their housing situation and address the unaffordability of housing in West Philadelphia to reduce homelessness.

