Children's Hospital of Philadelphia To Open Pediatric Urgent Care Center in Abington, PA

"We are excited to offer pediatric urgent care in a new location in Montgomery County, making it easier for local families to get expert care in their community," said Elizabeth Younkins, Vice President, CHOP Care Network. "Our five CHOP Urgent Care Centers allow families to receive the appropriate level of care in a fast, convenient and child-friendly environment."

Staffed by CHOP pediatricians and nurses specialized in pediatric care, CHOP Urgent Care, Abington will provide after-hours care for children with mild to moderate, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries that do not require the resources of an emergency room. Located in the same building as the existing CHOP Specialty Care, Abington at 1840 Susquehanna Road, Abington, PA 19001, the Urgent Care Center will be open when parents and children need quick access to care — evenings, weekends and holidays. Hours of operation will be weekdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and holidays.

CHOP experts will treat children with non-emergent illnesses such as ear infections, rashes, headaches, minor burns, wounds requiring stitches, mild to moderate asthma, sprains, and broken bones without obvious deformities. For injuries that may require imaging services, X-ray services will be offered on site, and films will be read by a CHOP pediatric radiologist.

While pediatric urgent care is a convenient solution for parents seeking high-quality care after hours, children requiring emergency care should be treated at their local ER. CHOP Urgent Care Centers are not equipped to manage serious, life-threatening illnesses or injuries, fever in infants less than two months old, or conditions such as poisoning, seizures, or severe difficulty breathing.

CHOP has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network , which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in addition to a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department on the King of Prussia campus opening in Fall 2021.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 595-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu

