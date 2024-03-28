Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Earns Two Press Ganey Awards

The Pinnacle of Excellence Award and the Guardian of Excellence Awards were presented to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment, as well as the Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit, respectively

PHILADELPHIA, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment (CFDT) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has once again received prestigious recognition from Press Ganey, a healthcare company that evaluates patient satisfaction.

As in 2022, 2021 and 2020, the CFDT won the 2023 Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, a preeminent, competitive achievement for leading healthcare organizations. Presented annually, the award applauds hospitals and health systems that consistently sustain performance year-over-year. The CFDT was recognized for being one of the top three performers in terms of patient satisfaction based on survey measures such as a patient or family's likelihood to recommend the CFDT, the Center's overall rating and teamwork.

Since 1995, the CFDT has cared for more than 30,000 expectant parents from around the world and performed more than 2,500 fetal surgeries; it is one of the few centers in the world to offer open fetal surgery for life-threatening conditions. The center offers comprehensive, family-centered care, from advanced diagnostic testing, prenatal management and fetal surgery to a special delivery unit, counseling and support services and expert postnatal care.

"I am so proud of our entire team and their commitment to delivering the best possible care to patients and families," says N. Scott Adzick, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief of CHOP and the founder and Director of the CFDT. "This award underscores the team's dedication to keeping our patients and families at the forefront of every decision and treatment option."

In addition to the Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, the Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit (SDU) was awarded the Guardian of Excellence Award ®. This award is given to hospital systems annually who reached the 95th percentile for patient experience, employee or physician engagement, or clinical quality performance.

The SDU is the world's first birth facility in a pediatric hospital specifically designed for healthy mothers carrying babies with known birth defects. Housed within CHOP's CFDT, the SDU allows moms to stay close, and babies are treated immediately. Having this comprehensive care in one location is critically important to the well-being of babies born with complex congenital conditions.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and congratulations across the entire team within the Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit," says Julie Moldenhauer, MD, medical director of the Garbose Family SDU and Director of Obstetrical Services in the CFDT. "This award demonstrates something we already know—that we are committed to delivering expert care while keeping the human experience at the heart of all that we do. It is a privilege to care for these patients and their families and I am so thankful for our team's commitment to providing the best treatment options."

