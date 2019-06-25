Children's Learning Adventure Continues to Help Kids Grow With STEAM-Based Curriculum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Learning Adventure continues to help their students grow with STEAM-based curriculum while also offering unique environments designed at each center to capture a child's imagination and encourage exploration. Their proprietary curriculum is STEAM based and is seamlessly integrated into every classroom.

Each campus offers specialty classrooms and an outdoor playground that encourages students to actively engage in the learning process. A child's learning environment can directly affect their learning and their overall educational experience, so Children's Learning Adventure has created their campuses to be engaging, exciting and fun. Their main goal is to make learning an adventure and encourage their students to actively participate in the learning process in a safe and welcoming environment.

Children's Learning Adventure believes that the implementation of a STEAM-based curriculum is a meaningful way to prepare children for everyday life. They encourage intellectual growth through engaging, hands-on STEAM activities. Teachers at Children's Learning Adventure also encourage children to actively participate in and explore the various learning activities. By using this unique approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, their students develop the necessary critical thinking and problem-solving skills they need to be successful inside and outside the classroom.

"The learning process is an ongoing adventure that requires perseverance and support. At Children's Learning Adventure, we encourage students to set and reach their educational and personal goals," said Rick Sodja, CEO.

A core objective at Children's Learning Adventure is to prepare and equip their students to excel in their lifelong academic journeys. They implement a STEAM-based curriculum daily to immerse students in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. By surrounding students with engaging teachers, stimulating environments and purposeful curriculum, Children's Learning Adventure had made it their main goal to help build a foundation for their students' future academic careers while preparing them for a lifetime of positive thinking and excitement towards learning.

To learn more about Children's Learning Adventure, please visit http://www.childrenslearningadventure.com/.

