Children's Learning Adventure Creates Their Best Summer Camp Yet

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Learning Adventure has created a summer camp where students can stay actively involved in learning activities both in and outside the school setting. The summer camp has been created as an option to keep children actively engaged, focused and eager over the summer break.

Children's Learning Adventure

This year's summer camp is aimed to help campers explore the world of Hollywood. Children's Learning Adventure is offering non-stop, exciting experiences centered around all things Hollywood and movie magic and provides campers with the opportunity to thoroughly explore and discover the arts.

The summer camp is all-inclusive, offers flexible scheduling and is hosted at every Children's Learning Adventure location, where each campus offers specialty classrooms and an outdoor playground that encourages our students to actively engage in the learning process.

One of the most notable features of Children's Learning Adventure's summer camp is their STEAM-based learning curriculum. They implement their STEAM-based curriculum daily to immerse students in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Their goal is to keep students engaged in this curriculum year-round and encourage the students to adopt a lasting love and pursuit of learning.

"Children's Learning Adventure's Hooray for Hollywood Summer Camp is the perfect way to stay engaged while school is out. Our STEAM-based curriculum provides our campers with the tools to create a fun, engaging and educational summer experience." – Rick Sodja, CEO

The all-inclusive camp also includes weekly field trips, meals, activities and flexible scheduling. Giving campers the experience of a lifetime, so they can enjoy their summer while also learning something new.

To learn more about Children's Learning Adventure and their upcoming Summer Camp, please visit www.childrenslearningadventure.com

Media Contact:

Kyle Greenberg

kgreenberg@childrenslearningadventure.com

Creative Manager

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg



SOURCE Children's Learning Adventure

Related Links

https://www.childrenslearningadventure.com

