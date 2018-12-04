Children's Learning Adventure is Making Community Service a Priority

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first few years of a child's life are a time of incredible growth and development. Positive learning experiences in a variety of settings, such as the home and a quality childcare center, are essential. Children's Learning Adventure partners with parents to support a child's understanding of themselves through the development of their self-esteem and independence, and others through structured and nurturing learning experiences that guide the child to see the world around them and develop empathy, patience, perseverance and other important life skills. Purposeful involvement with a quality early-learning program can lead to social and academic success in the future.

"One of the ways we encourage our students to get involved is by creating community service opportunities for all their centers to participate in together," states CEO Rick Sodja. Children's Learning Adventure has made it a point to find community service projects for their students to participate in to give them the opportunity to learn about their community and make a difference where it matters. This encourages character-building and learning more about the community that surrounds them.

Each month is focused around a different community connection. Projects have included food drives, writing letters to children's hospitals, fundraising and more. This November, Children's Learning Adventure organized a canned food drive where families were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food bank. Children collected, sorted and tracked donated items throughout the month. When children are introduced to these life skills, it helps equip them with the skills they need to apply them outside of the classroom.

During the month of December, Children's Learning Adventure has chosen to do a character focus on caring and providing the connection to real-world opportunities for their children by considering how animals need to be cared for. Children participate in showing the act of caring for others by collecting and donating change for animals in need. The needs of animals that are in shelters and adoption centers will be discussed and explored. Students will create posters to identify the needs of the animals in these centers and to rally support for the drive. Each week, students will count and graph the progress of their classrooms. This is just one of the many opportunities provided to their students to help with character-building and to gain a better understanding of the importance of volunteering to serve their community.

