Children's Learning Adventure® Open House Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Learning Adventure will hold its monthly open house on Saturday, April 14, providing program information, STEAM-based activities, center tours, teacher meet and greets, and much more. The open house (available at all 45 Children's Learning Adventure campuses), held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include refreshments and is free and open to the public.

Children's Learning Adventure campuses feature several stimulating learning environments, including but not limited to: a science center complete with a planetarium; a multimedia room with a real TV studio utilizing video cameras and more; an expansive library; a technology center fully equipped with iPads and tablets; and an expansive outdoor playground with regulation basketball and tennis court

The monthly open house event offers parents the perfect opportunity to see what Children's Learning Adventure has to offer, ask questions and meet many of the teachers and staff. The open house is a great way to explore options for enrolling in the "Superhero Summer Camp," Before and After School programs or upcoming fall semester.

Children's Learning Adventure is the industry leader in early childhood education, offering the best educational opportunities for children ages six weeks to 12 years old. The premier programs include Infant and Toddler programs, nationally renowned Preschool, Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Programs, Before and After School programs, and Summer and Holiday Break Camps. Children's Learning Adventure is currently operating and developing in 11 states and is continuously growing.

Children's Learning Adventure's STEAM-based curriculum ensures daily exposure to learning through a multiple learning environments approach. The STEAM-based curriculum uses a hands-on, systematic approach to teach science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics while developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Children's Learning Adventure's curriculum provides parents with a "proof of learning" through daily teacher-parent interactions, detailed reports and weekly take-home activities connecting learning experiences to the child's home environment.

To learn more about Children's Learning Adventure and to RSVP to an Open House nearby, call (877) 595-7285 or visit www.childrenslearningadventure.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Greenberg

(480) 315-7970

kgreenberg@childrenslearningadventure.com

Creative Manager

Related Images

childrens-learning-adventures.png

Children's Learning Adventure's Multiple Learning Environments

indoor-bowling-lanes.png

Indoor Bowling Lanes

At Children's Learning Adventure, bowling lanes have been added to ignite your child's excitement and build the camaraderie among children. Bowling is a family-friendly event and lends itself to building relationships, which is vital in today's society!

technology-in-the-classroom.png

Technology in the Classroom

culinary-creations-specialty.png

Culinary Creations specialty classroom

At Children's Learning Adventure, our Culinary Creations specialty classroom makes cooking both fun and educational! Our specialized classroom - equipped with everything from measuring spoons to personal cooking stations - provides an environment for your child to discover his or her passion for cooking, or just discover how to create a well-balanced, healthy snack.

