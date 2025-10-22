Children's Lighthouse Closes the Third Quarter with Record Franchise Signings and New School Opening

The early learning school franchise achieved unprecedented expansion in Q3 as it continues to establish its national presence in the early childhood education sector.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Lighthouse , the nationally recognized early learning school franchise, is closing out the third quarter of 2025 with record-breaking growth, including eight new franchise signings, a new school opening, and a robust development pipeline heading into 2026.

This summer, the brand awarded eight new franchise agreements across four major markets, including three in Dallas-Fort Worth, three in Houston, one in Georgetown, Texas, and one in Indianapolis, the brand's first school in Indiana.

In addition, the brand recently celebrated the opening of a new school in Princeton, Texas, further expanding its strong presence in the DFW metroplex.

"These signings represent our largest summer of franchise growth to date," said Matt Kelton , Vice President of Franchise Development at Children's Lighthouse . "The fact that we are attracting both new franchisees and seeing continued reinvestment from existing operators tells us that the confidence in our model and mission is stronger than ever. We're particularly excited to enter Indiana for the first time — a great sign of our expanding national footprint."

The momentum doesn't stop with new signings and openings. Children's Lighthouse has three additional schools scheduled to open in Q1 of 2026, including locations in West Frisco and Midlothian, Texas, and Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.

"We're entering a period of accelerated growth, not just in Texas but across the country," Kelton said. "Parents everywhere are looking for high-quality, values-based early education, and Children's Lighthouse continues to deliver on that promise. Our franchisees are at the heart of this mission, and we're proud to support their success."

The record-setting third quarter builds on the brand's strong mid-year momentum, which included multiple school openings, groundbreaking events, and the expansion of corporate infrastructure with a new headquarters designed to better support franchisees.

"From opening new schools and breaking into new states, to building out our support systems, everything we're doing is about laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth," Kelton said. "We're on track to meet our 2025 franchise development goals, and we're confident that the best is yet to come."

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://childrenslighthousefranchise.com/ .

About Children's Lighthouse

The Children's Lighthouse brand was established in Fort Worth, Texas in 1997. The Children's Lighthouse Early Learning Schools® brand promise to create a safe, fun, and happy place that gives children confidence, a sense of comfort today, and a lifelong love of learning, friendship, and community. Children's Lighthouse focuses on age-appropriate and values based curriculums that focus on kindergarten readiness and creating lifelong learners. In 2025, Children's Lighthouse was ranked on the Entrepreneur 500 and as a Top Franchise for 2025 by Franchise Business Review. In 2024, Children's Lighthouse was featured on the Franchise Times Top 400.

