This is the seventh consecutive year for Children's Medical Center Dallas to rank nationally in all specialty areas; only pediatric hospital in North Texas to achieve the distinction

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's HealthSM is proud to announce Children's Medical Center Dallas has once again been recognized among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report for 2024-2025. Children's Medical Center Dallas continues to be the only hospital in North Texas and one of only a select few in the nation to be ranked in all pediatric specialties in the U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospitals report.

Children's Medical Center Dallas Ranked Best Children's Hospital in North Texas and Nationally Ranked in All Pediatric Specialties by U.S. News & World Report

This marks the seventh consecutive year and the 13th time since 2008 that Children's Medical Center Dallas has been recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation across all specialties. This year, the specialty categories expanded from 10 to 11 with the introduction of Pediatric and Adolescent Behavioral Health, in which we achieved a ranking in its inaugural year.

"Being recognized annually by U.S. News & World Report across all specialties is a profound honor and a testament to the exceptional work of our outstanding team members and academic physician partners at UT Southwestern Medical Center," said Christopher J. Durovich, President and Chief Executive Officer at Children's Health. "We are particularly honored to be among the first children's hospitals distinguished as leaders in Pediatric and Adolescent Behavioral Health. This accolade underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the comprehensive health and well-being of children in North Texas and beyond, now and for future generations."

U.S. News & World Report's annual rankings of children's hospitals are widely regarded as a comprehensive and reliable assessment, employing a multifaceted approach that encompasses crucial factors such as clinical expertise, patient outcomes and hospital structure. The rankings also incorporate national reputation, measured by a survey of thousands of pediatric specialists providing their expert opinions on the health systems they consider best equipped to handle the most critically ill children, regardless of location or financial considerations.

"These honors reflect the excellence exhibited daily by UT Southwestern and Children's Health in our quest to provide the best possible outcomes for every child and family who seeks our expertise," said Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern Medical Center. "We look forward to continuing to elevate clinical innovation and transformative science in the years ahead as our new joint pediatric campus takes shape to meet the needs of the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth region."

The 11 pediatric specialties and Children's Medical Center Dallas' national rankings in each area are as follows:

*Tie

**U.S. News includes Scottish Rite for Children in its evaluation of the performance of Children's Medical Center Dallas for Pediatric Orthopedics.

***The nation's top 50 Pediatric and Adolescent Behavioral Health programs did not receive a numerical ranking.

Children's Health U.S. News & World Report's Highlights

7th year in a row ranked in all specialties

Best children's hospital in North Texas

Ranked #2 in Texas

Only pediatric system ranked 11 out of 11 in North Texas

13th time since 2008 to be recognized as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation across all specialties

About U.S. News & World Report ranking methodology

To create the pediatric rankings, U.S. News & World Report gathers key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that evaluates measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Part of each hospital's score is also derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty. RTI International, an independent research and consulting firm, then analyzes the data and ranks the top 50 children's hospitals in each of the 11 pediatric specialty areas. In 2023-2024, only 89 children's hospitals were ranked in at least one of the 10 pediatric specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report.

About Children's Health℠

Children's Health℠ is the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Children's Health campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano and multiple Children's Health Specialty Centers. With its academic partner, UT Southwestern, Children's Medical Center Dallas is consistently ranked the #1 children's hospital in North Texas and among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. Its commitment to excellence and providing outstanding care across all aspects of pediatrics has resulted in being ranked across all specialty programs for seven consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Behavioral Health, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology.

In addition, Children's Health nurses have received the Magnet® designation for the past 14 years, the highest honor for nursing excellence, and the health care system has been named a 2023 top place to work by Dallas Morning News and Energage, a best place to work by the Dallas Business Journal and one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for 12 consecutive years. In addition, Children's Health was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 for its pioneering model to train physicians to treat children's mental health.

For more information and to support Children's Health, visit Childrens.com or like us on Facebook, follow Children's Health on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Media Contact:

Virginia Hock

[email protected]

214-537-2974

SOURCE Children's Health