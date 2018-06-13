Children's Memorial Hermann Announces New Partnership with Blue Fish Pediatrics

"Children's Memorial Hermann and Blue Fish Pediatrics have a long-standing history of providing top-notch care for children and families," said Susie Distefano, SVP and CEO of Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital. "The quality and accessibility of both organizations creates a specialized, patient-focused environment with ease-of-access for all Houston-area residents."

Blue Fish Pediatrics, in association with Children's Memorial Hermann, has plans to continue expanding its pediatric footprint across the community. New access points will continue to open over time in key geographic areas that will benefit families in need of pediatric care.

"We are very excited about our association with Children's Memorial Hermann and together will take pediatric primary care to new levels," said Dr. Peter Jung, pediatrician and co-founder of Blue Fish Pediatrics. "With our organizations working together, we have the best access to resources that allows us to provide the best possible care to patients."

Dr. Jung took over his father's practice in the early 2000's. In 2005, Dr. Jung partnered with Dr. William Pielop to create Blue Fish Pediatrics. Through this affiliation, they have expanded Blue Fish to include seven clinics and 24 physicians across the Houston area with locations in Cypress, Fairfield, Greater Heights, Katy, Memorial, The Woodlands and Sienna Plantation (opening July 2018).

Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital has been serving the Houston area since 1986, with more than 40 pediatric and women's related specialties including renowned programs in maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology, pediatric trauma, neurosciences, and cardiac care. Children's Memorial Hermann has expanded to provide pediatric emergency rooms and in-patient care through community locations in Memorial City, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and more.

"Memorial Hermann and Blue Fish have a shared goal of ensuring patients receive the best care possible," said Dr. Pielop. "Both organizations have had an alignment, and this agreement formalizes something that has already been in the making for a long period of time. It allows us to work together to facilitate what we already do best on our own."

For more information and clinic locations, please visit http://bluefishmd.com/

