Children's Mental Health Drive at Freedom Honda to Benefit Children's Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, for every vehicle sold, Freedom Honda will donate $100 to the Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children's Hospital Colorado.

The drive applies to any new or pre-owned vehicle leased or purchased from Oct. 1 – 31. Customers are not subject to any additional costs or actions for a donation to be made.

"Children's Colorado has an excellent reputation," said Bret Petersen, Owner of Freedom Honda. "So the fact that they have a dedicated pediatric mental health facility tells me they're going to make a difference, and we want to be a part of that."

Over the past 3 years, Colorado's teen suicide rate increased 58% and is the leading cause of death in children ages 10-14. One in five children experience mental illness and, currently, there are not enough resources to meet the state's needs.

"We have a crisis in the state of Colorado around suicide. A lot of our kids are in need of mental health care and aren't able to receive that care," said Dr. Jason Williams, Psy. D, MSEd – Director of Operations, Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children's Colorado.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 1-844-493-TALK or text TALK to 38255.

About Freedom Honda: Part of the Piercey Automotive Group, one of the largest dealership groups in the country, Freedom Honda has learned to offer a more complete and comprehensive level of service to drivers in Pueblo, Monument, Parker, Larkspur, and Denver. The dealership's 40,000-square-foot complex carries every new Honda model along with a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles priced to help you save. For more information, visit freedomhonda.net.

