Children's Mercy Kansas City and Geneyx Inc. Announce Collaboration to Advance Genomic Research and Analysis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and WILMINGTON, Del., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Mercy Kansas City, one of the leading independent pediatric health organizations, and Geneyx Inc. are pleased to announce a collaboration aimed at advancing genomic research and analysis. This collaboration formalized through a Master Software Subscription and Services Agreement, enables Children's Mercy to utilize Geneyx Analysis in its research institute to analyze, interpret, annotate, and report Long Read sequencing data originated by 5-base HiFi sequencing of PacBio technology.

Children's Mercy is the first healthcare system to use this world's most advanced genomic sequencing technology in the clinical setting to accelerate diagnoses for even more patients and families.

The cutting-edge technology replaces rapid exome, chromosomal microarray analysis, and other conventional diagnostic testing as a first-line assessment for the most critically ill patients in the hospital with a strong suspicion of genetic disease.

"We are excited about this collaboration that signifies a significant step forward in leveraging cutting-edge technology to further genomic research and clinical care," said Emily Farrow, PhD, CGC, FACMG, Assistant Clinical Director, Clinical Genetics, Children's Mercy Kansas City. Geneyx Analysis will play a crucial role in enhancing our ability to analyze and interpret long read genomic data, ultimately leading to advancements in pediatric healthcare."

"We are thrilled to partner with Children's Mercy in their mission to improve pediatric healthcare through genomic training, research and analysis" said David Yizhar, CEO at Geneyx Inc. "This collaboration highlights the growing importance of innovative technologies in driving progress in the field of genomics."

"We are encouraged to see Geneyx and Children's Mercy Kansas City leverage the foundational HiFi sequencing benefits of higher accuracy and longer reads," said Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer of PacBio. "Geneyx, a PacBio Compatible Partner, brings informatics solutions to accelerate genomic understanding, which may ultimately offer insights to Children's Mercy clinicians to better impact rare pediatric diseases."

Children's Mercy is providing a 4-day short course on next generation sequencing and analysis on June 10-13. The course features hands-on workshop analysis, including long read HiFi sequencing data. In-person and virtual attendance options are available. For more information about the course visit cmkc./link/genomicshortcourse24.

About Children's Mercy Kansas City

Founded in 1897, Children's Mercy is a leading independent children's health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children's Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children's Mercy as one of "America's Best Children's Hospitals." For the fifth consecutive time in a row, Children's Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to only about 8% of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. More than 800 pediatric specialists, researchers and faculty are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research and education of the next generation of pediatric specialists. Thanks to generous philanthropic and volunteer support, Children's Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who passes through its doors. Visit Children's Mercy and the Children's Mercy Research Institute to learn more, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest news and videos.

About Geneyx

Geneyx Inc. is a Delaware-based company focused on supporting clinicians and researchers worldwide with diagnosis and gene targets for therapeutic developments. Geneyx is a leading tertiary analysis platform tailored for high-fidelity long-read sequencing data with a swift, high-throughput workflow. Geneyx Analysis stands out for its ability to uncover insights from challenging unexplained cases through advanced processing, visualization, and analysis techniques coupled with updated annotations, phasing, and methylation analysis. Geneyx combines smart filtering and a novel phenotypic prioritization algorithm that integrates literature and machine learning to present the best candidate variant. Geneyx Analysis seamlessly integrates into any bioinformatic pipeline, making it a confident choice for HiFi Long-Read Sequencing data. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram

