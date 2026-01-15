Children's Mercy Launches Helen App to Transform Pediatric Care and Combat Nurse Burnout

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Mercy has pioneered a new way to care for kids and support the nurses who make it possible. As one of the nation's top independent pediatric health systems, Children's Mercy is proud to announce it is the first children's hospital to launch Helen, a secure and innovative mobile app, designed to remove the burden of non-clinical work so nurses can focus on what matters most: caring for patients. By routing non-medical tasks to a dedicated concierge team, Helen helps ease burnout, enhances the patient and family experience and sets a new standard for how world-class pediatric care is delivered.

The app was born from the bedside reality that nurses spend 30% of each shift on tasks that do not require a clinical license—getting the patient water, adjusting pillows or removing trash. These interruptions add cognitive load, erode job satisfaction and contribute to burnout at a time when the national nursing shortage is projected to reach 63,000 nurses by 2030.

Helen changes that. With just a few taps, nurses can submit requests through the app, which are routed to a concierge team to assist with tasks. From delivering supplies and preparing rooms for admission or discharge to making simple adjustments like opening curtains or turning on lights, Helen ensures every detail is handled without pulling nurses away from critical care.

"Helen isn't just technology—it's a reimagination of care delivery," said Alejandro Quiroga, MD, MBA, President and CEO, Children's Mercy. "By removing friction and shifting non-clinical tasks away from nurses, we give them back the most precious resource: time. Time to think critically. Time to connect deeply with patients and families. This is how we create joy in practice and set a new standard for the future of pediatric care."

Dr. Quiroga recently shared his perspective in a NEJM Catalyst article titled, "Why Clinicians Hold the Key to Fixing Health Care's Complexity Problem," underscoring the critical role of clinician-led innovation in simplifying complexity and improving care delivery. That same philosophy guided his collaboration with the Helen team to develop the app—a concept he first introduced at a previous institution.

"Helen is not a set of apps routing requests from one team to another. It is a sophisticated, mobile-first digital operating system purpose-built for the non-clinical work that has long lived in healthcare's blind spots," said Jeff Bennett, CEO, Helen. "Extensive real-world use has demonstrated that Helen's technology enables ancillary service teams to operate at three to four times the efficiency of their analog peers, fully integrates those teams into the care model, and removes non-clinical burden from nurses entirely. The result is measurable clinical and financial impact, driven by a new level of intelligence, accountability, and purpose-built teams designed for the realities of modern healthcare."

Helen was piloted across two inpatient units (52 beds) at Children's Mercy and the results from the first 60-days speak volumes.

75,000 minutes returned to nursing teams.

14,000+ tasks completed.

~1 hour back per nurse per shift.

1.4 million steps eliminated (583 miles walked for non-clinical work).

The success of Helen has paved the way for expansion to two additional floors (58 beds) this month, with a hospital-wide rollout planned for spring 2026.

"Helen is transforming how we honor the nursing profession—empowering nurses to practice fully at the top of their license," said Stephanie Meyer, RN, MS-FNP, NEA-BC, Executive Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive, Chief Operating Officer Acute Care, Children's Mercy. "By lifting the weight of non-clinical tasks, we safeguard the clarity and critical thinking that bedside care demands. This is about sustainability—creating space for connection, compassion and clinical excellence so our nurses can thrive, and our patients receive the very best care."

Helen also provides operational insights by tracking every request, enabling data-driven improvements in efficiency and resource allocation. Future integration will allow families to make non-clinical requests across a variety of mobile touchpoints.

About Children's Mercy:

