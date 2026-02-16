Children's Milestone Announces DMV Expansion to Support Families During Critical Spring IEP Season

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of spring, Children's Milestone, a leading provider of in-home Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, is announcing expanded clinical capacity across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. This strategic growth is designed to meet the rising demand for personalized developmental support during a pivotal time for student advocacy and behavioral progress.

Spring represents a significant transition period for families in the neurodivergent community. As school districts across the DMV — including Fairfax County, Montgomery County, and the District — begin the intensive Individualized Education Program (IEP) season, parents often face the dual challenge of navigating complex educational meetings and preventing the "Spring Slide." Children's Milestone is positioning its in-home ABA therapy to bridge the gap between classroom requirements and home-based behavioral success.

Combatting the Spring Slide with In-Home ABA

The expansion of this autism support in the DMV area gives families in Northern Virginia and suburban Maryland immediate access to Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs). By bringing therapy directly into the home environment, the organization helps children generalize skills in the setting where they feel most comfortable, ensuring the progress made during the winter months remains steady through the transition into summer.

A Community-Focused Approach to Behavioral Health

Children's Milestone recognizes the diverse needs of the DMV population. The expansion allows the organization to better serve the region's vibrant international community, ensuring that language is never a barrier to high-quality behavioral health services. This community-focused approach prioritizes family-oriented care, giving parents the tools they need to advocate for their children during upcoming school placements and summer transitions.

To learn more about resources for managing behavioral health in Maryland and Virginia, parents can visit childrensmilestone.com and inquire about in-home ABA therapy.

About Children's Milestone: Children's Milestone is a premier provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, dedicated to improving the lives of children with autism and other developmental delays. Serving Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, the organization specializes in individualized, evidence-based treatment plans delivered in the natural home environment. With a focus on compassion, cultural sensitivity, and measurable outcomes, Children's Milestone empowers families to reach significant developmental goals.

