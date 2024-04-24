Children's Minnesota and Minnesota Epilepsy Group receive re-accreditation as a Level 4 epilepsy center

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota and Minnesota Epilepsy Group are pleased to announce the re-accreditation of their epilepsy monitoring unit as a Level 4 Epilepsy Center. This accreditation is the highest of its kind by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC), meaning the center offers the highest level of diagnosis and treatment options for children with epilepsy.

The team at Children's Minnesota and Minnesota Epilepsy Group is extensive and includes pediatric epileptologists, specialized nurses, advance practice providers, neurosurgery, neuroradiology, EEG technicians, psychology, social work and neuropsychology. The care that is provided in the epilepsy monitoring unit includes evaluation of seizures, spells and epilepsy with specialized treatment specific to epilepsy including medical treatment, diet therapy and surgical treatment for patients, in addition to educational, psychological and neuropsychological services. As one of the largest pediatric epilepsy centers in the country, the program treats more than 700 patients every year, and cares for more kids with epilepsy than any other hospital in the Upper Midwest.

"Using the most cutting-edge technology, our specialized experts are providing world class care to diagnose and treat children with the most complex forms of epilepsy and other neurological conditions," said Dr. Meysam Kebriaei, medical director of neurosurgery at Children's Minnesota. "This re-accreditation is a testament to the dedication of our team and assures patient families that they have access to the best possible comprehensive care focused on improving the quality of life of every child we treat."

