Children’s Minnesota announces Dave Lundal as Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology Services

"In his first year at Children's Minnesota, Dave has proven to be a strategic, collaborative and visionary information technology (IT) leader," said Trevor Sawallish, senior vice president clinical operations and chief operating officer, Children's Minnesota. "Health care needs to evolve to better meet the needs of patients, families, clinicians, and those that pay for health care, and information technology will be at the heart of that evolution. I am confident that Dave's technical expertise, strong leadership and broad experience working across the health care spectrum will help Children's Minnesota enhance our day-to-day IT operations, as well as prepare us for the important changes and innovations coming to Children's Minnesota."

As CIO, Lundal is responsible for the strategic direction and technical support of all information systems supporting Children's Minnesota. He has more than 25 years of experience in health care information technology and leadership. His previous positions have spanned the ambulatory, hospital, home care and insurance realms. Prior to joining Children's Minnesota, he held CIO positions at WellStar Health System, Presence Health and SSM/Dean Health. Lundal has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University Bloomington and an MBA from Bethel College in Mishawaka, Ind.

"I am excited to build on the momentum our IT team has established to meet the technology needs of our patients, families, clinicians and staff," said Lundal. "Nearly everything we do to care for patients has a dependence on technology and I'm committed to improving our tools, processes and systems to ensure a positive health care experience for every family."

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

