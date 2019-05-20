Children's Minnesota Announces Five-Year Contract Extension with President and CEO Dr. Marc Gorelick

"The Board of Directors is delighted that Marc has agreed to continue his leadership of Children's Minnesota for another five years," said Martin Bassett, chair of Children's Minnesota's Governance Board of Directors. "Under Marc's leadership, Children's Minnesota is becoming the recognized epicenter of expert care and the charity of choice for kids' healing. From being the first and only hospital in Minnesota to be verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons, to earning Magnet ® recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, Children's Minnesota is the pediatric health organization known for excellence and high-quality, family-centered care. We are very fortunate to have Marc at the helm."

Marc Gorelick, MD, was appointed chief executive officer of Children's Minnesota in December 2017. He joined Children's in March 2017 as president and chief operating officer (COO). Dr. Gorelick previously served as executive vice president and COO of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. A pediatric emergency medicine physician by training, his prior experience includes faculty positions at Medical College of Wisconsin and University of Pennsylvania, and clinical and leadership roles at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, AI DuPont Hospital for Children, and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

