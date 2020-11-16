Children's Minnesota announces Interim Chief Nursing Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota is pleased to announce that Anne Boisclair-Fahey, APRN, CNP, DNP, has accepted the role of Interim Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) effective January 1, 2021.

"Anne brings a wealth of experience in nurse leadership and a passionate focus on the patient family experience and quality of care. I look forward to Anne's contributions as we continue our recruiting efforts for a permanent CNO," said Children's Minnesota President and CEO Dr. Marc Gorelick.

Boisclair-Fahey rejoined Children's Minnesota in 2017 as the director for advanced practice providers. Prior to that, she served in the same role at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia. Boisclair-Fahey began her career at Children's Minnesota as a pediatric registered nurse and worked in multiple areas of the hospital including special care nursery, radiology and medical-surgical. After 20 years, she joined the University of Minnesota Health (M Health), providing clinical services for pediatric patients dealing with urological issues. She progressed in her career and became director of advanced practice providers at M Health prior to moving to Georgia.

Anne received her Doctor of Nursing Practice, Master of Science in Nursing / Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, and a Bachelor of Science in Textiles and Clothing all from the University of Minnesota. She obtained her Associate Degree in Nursing from St. Mary's Junior College.

Recruitment efforts have been underway to hire a permanent chief nursing officer, following the August retirement announcement of Pam VanHazinga, RN, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services. After more than 20 years of service, Pam's retirement from Children's Minnesota will be effective Dec. 31, 2020.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Related Links

www.childrensmn.org

