Children's Minnesota announces new VP of Human Resources and VP of Strategy, Business Development and Innovation

"We look forward to Serge and Laurin's insights and strategic leadership that will help Children's forge an innovative path forward," said Jennifer Olson, senior vice president of system operations and chief strategy officer, Children's Minnesota. "As health care and the demographics of our state change, we need to continue evolving to meet the shifting demands of the labor market and our patient families. Serge and Laurin will be instrumental in helping us to achieve this goal."

Cathey will oversee all HR functions at Children's, including HR business partners/consultants, labor relations, organizational development and learning, talent acquisition, benefits and compensation, HR information systems, and the Employee Service Center and payroll. Cathey brings more than 20 years of experience in the field, most recently serving as executive director of human resources at St. Paul Public Schools. In addition to a breadth of knowledge in the field of HR, Cathey has considerable experience in diversity and inclusion and building culture and employee engagement.

"I am excited to join Children's Minnesota and to be able to support our employees as they provide amazing care for children and families," Cathey said. "By working across the organization and engaging with employees and the community, I hope to further strengthen Children's reputation as a great place to work."

Wandji will be accountable for strategy and business development, project management, business analytics, partner integration, business advisory/improvement services planning, and operational prioritization/governance functions. In addition, Wandji will be responsible for reviewing and establishing the future functions of innovation and digital health for the organization. He is joining Children's from Cargill, where he has spent 13 years in intellectual asset management.

"I'm thrilled at this opportunity to be a part of Children's mission and to improve the health of all kids," Wandji said. "I look forward to contributing to Children's strategic plan, ensuring that Children's continues to utilize digital technology and innovative approaches to meet the evolving needs of our patients and families."

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

