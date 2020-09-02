Children's Minnesota earns LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer designation from Human Rights Campaign Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota announced today it has been recognized as a LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of the country's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization. Children's Minnesota is the only exclusively pediatric health care system in the state to receive the designation. This designation builds on the organization's dedication to serving as an essential partner and resource for LGBTQ youth and families along their journey, and our commitment to being an equitable and inclusive employer.

Learn about the Children's Minnesota Gender Health program

"At Children's Minnesota, we are committed to creating an environment where all patients and employees feel supported in being their most authentic selves," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO at Children's Minnesota. "We will continue to join together to foster a welcoming and inclusive place for all."

Children's Minnesota received a score of 90 out of 100 points on the HRC's Healthcare Equity Index 2020 survey to earn the designation of LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer. Programs, policies and benefits at Children's Minnesota that fulfilled the criteria included:

The Gender Health program, which offers comprehensive and compassionate care for youth who identify as transgender or gender-diverse.

LGBTQ-inclusive patient and employee non-discrimination policies.

Health insurance that covers medical treatments for transgender employees.

LGBTQ representation on the Board of Directors and other high-ranking positions.

Of the record 765 health care facilities that actively participated in the HEI 2020 survey, less than 200 earned an LGBTQ Health Care Equality Top Performer designation.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Related Links

www.childrensmn.org

