Children's Minnesota expands mental health services for teens

"Children are suffering with mental health challenges in unprecedented numbers and the pandemic has only made the situation worse," said Joel Spalding, MD, medical director of acute mental health services and psychiatry at Children's Minnesota. "As the kid experts in the region, we are committed to helping meet the growing need for accessible mental health care for children and teens, with plans to significantly expand our acute mental health services in the near future."

The program is an alternative to inpatient hospitalization for teens struggling with emotional and behavioral problems that interfere with their ability to function at home, school and in the community. Here's how it works:

Treatment plans are designed to meet the psychiatric needs of each individual.

For 2-4 weeks, patients will participate in therapy on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The program includes a variety of individual therapy, family therapy, medication management and group therapies, such as music and art therapy.

The Lakeville partial hospitalization program can care for up to 16 adolescents at a time, with a potential to impact nearly 400 teens per year.

