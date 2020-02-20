Children's Minnesota Expands Neonatal Virtual Care Services

"Expert, specialized care should be available to all newborns, regardless of where they're born," said Dr. Mark Bergeron, director of special care nurseries and neonatal virtual care at Children's Minnesota. "These partnerships bring us one step closer to that reality and help us achieve our vision of being every family's essential partner in raising healthier kids by allowing us to provide our expertise to patients and families we couldn't otherwise reach."

Partnering hospitals include:

Regina Medical Center – Hastings, MN

District One Hospital – Faribault, MN

New Ulm Medical Center – New Ulm, MN

Buffalo Hospital – Buffalo, MN

Cambridge Medical Center – Cambridge, MN

Western Wisconsin Health – Baldwin, WI

"We are proud of our strong partnership with Children's Minnesota," said Dr. Lisa Saul, perinatologist and president of the Mother Baby clinical service line at Allina Health. "By allowing Children's Minnesota neonatal specialists to actually see the baby and more easily connect with physicians, we are able to better serve our patients closer to their home."

Virtual care is transforming the ability of physicians to collaborate, enabling expertise to be exported across systems and often allowing babies to be cared for closer to home. Through this partnership, physicians can engage in a virtual consultation using audio and video technology with a neonatal clinician from Children's Minnesota. Within minutes, clinicians from both systems can then consult on the care management of the newborn requiring acute evaluation and stabilization after birth, determine if the newborn needs transport and, if so, rapidly deploy the transport team to get the newborn to an advanced center for further care.

