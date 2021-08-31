Children's Minnesota fundraiser supports kids fighting cancer and blood disorders

"These kids and families are in the fight of their lives. They are counting on us to deliver care that is excellent, compassionate and specialized just for kids," said Jennifer Soderholm, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "The type of care provided by the kids experts at Children's Minnesota wouldn't be possible without the support of our business partners and individual donors."

By shopping at one of more than 30 participating businesses or donating directly to Children's Minnesota, the community is invited to support local kids fighting cancer. Donations allow patient families to access wrap around services that make a difference during the care journey. This includes everything from music therapy to nutritionists to end-of-chemotherapy celebrations. Donations also help alleviate some of the financial burden for families by covering expenses like meals and parking as well as providing overnight accommodations for those traveling from out of town.

The Shine Bright for Cancer Kids campaign is presented by Great Clips and includes generous contributions from Pediatric Surgical Associates, Ltd., Prime Therapeutics and many more partners.

For more information about the campaign, to make a donation or to join as a partnering business, visit: childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary and specialty care clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids ExpertsTM, Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

