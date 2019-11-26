Children's Minnesota Hospital Board of Directors Adds Five New Members

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota announced today the appointment of five new members to its Hospital Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2020. Joining the Hospital Board of Directors are Matt Bilunas, Linda Hall, Jim Leslie, Jill Schurtz and Carolyn Smallwood.

"Members of the hospital board of directors play a vital role in shaping the future of our organization," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "We are thrilled at the diversity, breadth and depth of expertise the new board members will bring to help advance our commitment to improving children's health by providing the highest-quality, family-centered care."

The newly appointed members bring decades of experience in technology, innovation, health care and education fields:

Matt Bilunas , chief financial officer, Best Buy

, chief financial officer, Best Buy Linda Hall , entrepreneur-in-residence and adjunct professor, University of Minnesota Carlson School

, entrepreneur-in-residence and adjunct professor, Carlson School Jim Leslie , entrepreneur and chairman of the board of the James D. Leslie Family Foundation

, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of the James D. Leslie Family Foundation Jill Schurtz , executive director and CEO, St. Paul Teachers' Retirement Fund Association

, executive director and CEO, St. Paul Teachers' Retirement Fund Association Carolyn Smallwood , CEO, Way to Grow

Children's Minnesota 2020 Hospital Board of Directors

Officers:

Chairman Gary Blackford , health care executive

, health care executive Vice Chairman Martin Bassett , CEO and president, The Walman Optical Company

, CEO and president, The Walman Optical Company Treasurer Henry Chang , vice president, 3M Connect

, vice president, Connect Secretary (ex officio), Maria Christu , chief legal officer and senior vice president of advocacy and health policy, Children's Minnesota

The full Children's Minnesota Hospital Board of Directors for 2020 is as follows:

Alvin Abraham , dean, Dougherty Family College, University of St. Thomas

, dean, Dougherty Family College, Martin Bassett , CEO and president, The Walman Optical Company

, CEO and president, The Walman Optical Company Matt Bilunas , chief financial officer, Best Buy

, chief financial officer, Best Buy Gary Blackford , health care executive

, health care executive Henry Chang , vice president, 3M Connect

, vice president, Connect Maria Christu , chief legal officer and senior vice president of advocacy and health policy, Children's Minnesota

, chief legal officer and senior vice president of advocacy and health policy, Children's Angela Goepferd , MD, chief education officer, senior director of interprofessional education and vice chief of staff, Children's Minnesota

, MD, chief education officer, senior director of interprofessional education and vice chief of staff, Children's Marc Gorelick , MD, president and CEO, Children's Minnesota

, MD, president and CEO, Children's Linda Hall , entrepreneur-in-residence and adjunct professor, University of Minnesota Carlson School

, entrepreneur-in-residence and adjunct professor, Carlson School Jean Kane , CEO, Colliers International

, CEO, Colliers International JJ Kuhn, vice president, ethics and compliance for Medtronic CVG and MITG

Kelly Lemieux , chief of staff, Children's Minnesota and primary care pediatrician, Wayzata Children's Clinic

, chief of staff, Children's and primary care pediatrician, Wayzata Children's Clinic Jim Leslie , entrepreneur and chairman of the board of the James D. Leslie Family Foundation

, entrepreneur and chairman of the board of the James D. Leslie Family Foundation Charles Maxwell , Chairman and CEO, Meristem Family Wealth

, Chairman and CEO, Meristem Family Wealth Jill Schurtz , executive director and CEO, St. Paul Teachers' Retirement Fund Association

, executive director and CEO, St. Paul Teachers' Retirement Fund Association Carolyn Smallwood , CEO, Way to Grow

, CEO, Way to Grow Bonnie Speer McGrath , senior strategic advisor, TruScribe

, senior strategic advisor, TruScribe Deneen Vojta , MD, executive vice president, research and development at UnitedHealth Group

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Related Links

www.childrensmn.org

