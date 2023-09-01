Children's Minnesota launches Shine Bright for Kids fundraiser to support children fighting cancer and blood disorders

News provided by

Children's Minnesota

01 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

Donations make a difference in the lives of patients and families who receive care from the largest pediatric cancer and blood disorders program in the Upper Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Children's Minnesota invites the community to make an impact on the lives of children fighting cancer and blood disorders by donating to the Shine Bright for Kids campaign. The Kid Experts® in the cancer and blood disorders program at Children's Minnesota care for more than 3,500 patients — from babies to young adults — every year. Donations of any size help support special therapies, life-saving research, as well as services that ease the care journey for kids and their families. 

Continue Reading
To donate or host a personal Shine Bright for Kids fundraiser, visit: childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.
To donate or host a personal Shine Bright for Kids fundraiser, visit: childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.

"When you support Shine Bright for Kids, you are making a difference for children and families going through the most challenging and emotional time of their lives," said Jennifer Soderholm, chief development officer and president of the Children's Minnesota Foundation. "Donations ensure our kid experts can provide the highly specialized, research-driven and compassionate care every kid deserves. As a nonprofit health system, your support is crucial to helping our care teams do what they do best – allowing kids to be kids."

Make an impact with Shine Bright for Kids

The community can support Shine Bright for Kids by donating directly to Children's Minnesota, creating their own fundraiser, or shopping at one of the participating businesses. Donations help ensure cancer and blood disorders patients have access to the latest treatments, research and innovations as well as the healing support of child life specialists, music therapists and social workers. Donations also fund financial counseling and assistance, helping alleviate some of the financial burden on families so they can focus on the care of their child.

The Shine Bright for Kids campaign includes generous contributions from the Correa Family Foundation, Fidelity, Kendra Scott Mall of America, Minnesota Twins, Pediatric Surgical Associates, Prime Therapeutics, Rahr Corporation, U.S. Soccer and many more partners.

To donate or host a personal Shine Bright for Kids fundraiser, visit: childrensmn.org/shinebrightforkids.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids Experts® in our region, Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit childrensMN.org.

SOURCE Children's Minnesota

Also from this source

Children's Minnesota opens new specialty center in Maple Grove

Star Gala inspires record-breaking donations to support life-saving resources for Children's Minnesota cancer and blood disorders program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.