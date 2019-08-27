Children's Minnesota opens new clinic to improve access for families in West Saint Paul

Dignitaries attending the opening day ribbon-cutting included State Representative Ken Hansen, West St. Paul Mayor David Napier, and West St. Paul City Council members Lisa Eng-Sarne and John Justen.

"We are happy Children's Minnesota decided to stay and expand their clinic in West Saint Paul to serve the families of this community," said West St. Paul Mayor David Napier. "This is a welcome investment in our community and we look forward to seeing Children's succeed and grow this new location."

Children's Minnesota West St. Paul clinic is now conveniently located off of a local bus line to ease community access. Access to care is a key social determinate of health, as convenience and proximity to a doctor allows families to regularly visit a pediatrician, improving health outcomes.

"Health care continues to change quickly, as do our patient's demographics and expectations. We are always looking for ways to improve and provide the highest quality personalized care," said Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics at Children's Minnesota. "We hope that this new expanded space, which provides more than 15,000 primary care visits annually, will provide a more patient-centric and kid-friendly experience."

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

