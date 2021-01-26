Children's Minnesota opens new specialty center in Lakeville

"We are excited to be opening our newest specialty center in Lakeville and helping more families in the south metro get the care they need, where they need it," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, President and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "Lakeville is one of the fastest-growing cities in Minnesota. This expansion is part of our efforts to improve patient access to the high-quality care and services our specialists offer."

The Children's Minnesota Specialty Center – Lakeville, located at 18432 Kenrick Ave., is conveniently located off Interstate 35 and near major retailers. Rehabilitation services offered include occupational therapy, physical therapy, feeding therapy and speech therapy. The rehabilitation specialists at Children's Minnesota use the latest research and innovations to help children meet and overcome the developmental and rehabilitations challenges they may face. Convenience and proximity to a therapist allow families to make regular visits, improving outcomes for treatment.

"We understand families sometimes drive long distances in order for their child to work with one of our therapists. A child's treatment often requires multiple, in-person appointments, which can be challenging for busy families," said Paula Anderson, director of rehabilitation services at Children's Minnesota. "This new specialty center in Lakeville allows some of our current patients to get care closer to home and gives us the opportunity to support even more children who need these important services."

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

