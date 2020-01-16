Children's Minnesota opens registration for the third annual Walk for Amazing fundraising event

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota has opened registration for the third annual fundraising event, Walk for Amazing. The event includes a ceremonial walk, inspiring stories and family fun on the field. As a nonprofit health care system, Children's relies on fundraising efforts to deliver the excellent care kids deserve. Funds raised at the event can be designated to any program at Children's.

Walk for Amazing

Saturday, May 30, 2020

7:30-11:30 a.m.

US Bank Stadium

For registration, volunteer or sponsorship information please visit:

childrensmn.org/walkforamazing

"Walk for Amazing is a celebration of our extended family – our patients, care teams, community members and everyone who believes in a brighter future for Minnesota kids," said Jenny Soderholm, Foundation Chief Development Officer and President. "We are grateful for all of the generous supporters who come out to walk, play and honor the kids whose lives have been touched at Children's."

Paul Fletcher from Cities 97 will emcee the event. Mascots will be at the start and finish to cheer on participants. After the walk, teams can challenge themselves on a massive rock wall, weave through a giant inflatable obstacle course and jump into a bounce house. There will also be face painting, a live DJ and yard games to provide fun for all ages.

For more information visit: childrensmn.org/walkforamazing.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

