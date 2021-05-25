Children's Minnesota Partners With avoMD to Digitize Its Evidence-Based Clinical Care

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota, one of the largest pediatric health systems in the US, is collaborating with avoMD, a next-gen clinical decision support platform, to enhance its evidence-based clinical guideline offering. Clinical guidelines are recommendations based on the latest science that are used by providers to help treat common conditions to achieve optimal patient outcomes.

avoMD

"By integrating avoMD with Children's Minnesota's evidence-based approach and expertise, our clinicians will be better equipped to deliver standardized, quality care with greater efficiency." - Dr. Gabrielle Hester, Children's Minnesota.

The two parties will be digitizing Children's Minnesota's guidelines into digital, interactive formats which will be made available on clinicians' phones via the avoMD mobile app. The collaboration will focus on specific guidelines, including venous thromboembolism (VTE) prophylaxis, febrile infant, multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), and skin and soft tissue infections (SSTI), across the ambulatory, emergency, and inpatient care settings. Additionally, avoMD will leverage its analytics capabilities to offer Children's Minnesota valuable clinical and quality insights.

"Children's Minnesota is committed to improving children's health by providing the highest-quality care, and adopting avoMD only underscores that commitment," said Dr. Gabrielle Hester, medical director of quality improvement at Children's Minnesota. "By integrating avoMD with our evidence-based approach and expertise, our clinicians will be better equipped to deliver standardized, quality care with greater efficiency."

"We are thrilled to partner with Children's Minnesota, a leading children's health care system doing incredible work in evidence-based medicine," said Dr. Yair Saperstein, CEO of avoMD. "Our team is excited to provide the tools to help Children's Minnesota support its clinicians with usable, point-of-care technology and reduce variation in care."

Please contact [email protected] for press/interview inquiries.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh-largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Find us on Facebook @childrensminnesota or on Twitter and Instagram @childrensmn. Please visit www.childrensMN.org.

About avoMD

avoMD is a next-gen platform for interactive clinical guidelines and decision support. Provider organizations use avoMD to digitize their clinical content and put them in the hands of their providers instantly. The technology is offered via standalone web/mobile apps and EHR integrations. Trials and live deployments have shown that avoMD dramatically increases clinical guideline usability and utilization. Led by a team of physicians and informaticians from Harvard, Yale and Mount Sinai, avoMD's partners include Children's Minnesota, PM Pediatrics, and Samsung Medical Center.

Please visit www.avomd.com

Download the free mobile app on the App Store / Google Play

Follow avoMD: LinkedIn/Facebook/Twitter.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE avoMD