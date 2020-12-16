Children's Minnesota promotes James C. Burroughs II to vice president, chief equity and inclusion officer

Equity, diversity and inclusion are key components of Children's Minnesota's annual operating plan and a significant strategic focus for 2021 and beyond. The elevation of this role to a vice president with a direct reporting relationship to President and CEO, Dr. Marc Gorelick, demonstrates a commitment to equity and accountability, ending systemic racism in healthcare and delivering equitable care to all patients and families. In his new role, Burroughs will help Children's Minnesota advance its commitment to partnering with patients, families and the community to create and implement equitable solutions.

"Equity is a vital element of health care quality and experience for our patients and families, especially for those from communities who have been historically marginalized," said Dr. Gorelick. "I'm excited about this new role and confident that James will advance critical issues of diversity and inclusion, health equity and address systemic racism in our organization and the broader community."

Burroughs has served as senior director, chief equity and inclusion officer since 2019, and in that first-ever role at Children's Minnesota, has made strides towards equity within the organization. He led the development and implementation of a strategic plan to advance diversity, equity and inclusion; created the equity and inclusion internship program designed to provide a more racially diverse employee pipeline; enhanced and aligned the organization's six Employee Resource Groups; designed a revised approach to safety, security and policing at Children's Minnesota; and led an organizational commitment to transparency in the development of disaggregated racial data reporting for hiring, retention and supplier diversity. Burroughs has also led the implementation of executive equity coaching and leadership development in order to build greater awareness and equity skill-building in leadership decision making.

"The majority of Children's Minnesota patients come from diverse communities, and we know that they face particular health disparities, not just within our walls but in everyday life. While we have taken steps in the right direction, there is still much more to be done," said Burroughs. "I look forward to accelerating our work towards equity and inclusion, and continuing to foster a culture where everyone feels celebrated for what makes them unique."

Prior to Children's Minnesota, Burroughs served in the Office of Governor Mark Dayton, where he was the State of Minnesota's first chief inclusion officer. Burroughs has a juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., and completed his bachelor of arts in political science at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.

