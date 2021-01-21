Children's Miracle Network Hospitals & GolfStatus.org Announce Partnership

With 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, CMN Hospitals serves 10 million kids each year, providing life-saving research and care in support of its mission to save and improve the lives of children. This partnership brings GolfStatus's robust event management and fundraising technology to long-standing CMN Hospitals golf fundraisers, including those belonging to Jack and Barbara Nicklaus's Play Yellow for Children's Hospitals program.

"We're excited to welcome GolfStatus to our network and offer its extensive platform to our network of hospitals and fundraising programs," said Chad Phillips, CMN Hospitals Vice President of Programs. "GolfStatus's platform allows our network to be nimble with events given the changing guidelines and ultimately provide a safe, more holistic experience for organizers and attendees from beginning to end. CMN Hospitals takes pride in the ease of giving back to communities near and far – and this is another step toward that accomplishment."

Beginning this month, CMN Hospitals event organizers who register their golf outing with GolfStatus will receive a free custom-built event website that makes it easy to market the event, display and sell sponsorships, and securely collect online registrations. Through the web-based software, organizers can manage team pairings, handicaps, sponsorships, and other event logistics. CMN Hospitals' events powered by GolfStatus also benefit from additional digital sponsorship opportunities; the ability to solicit and collect online donations before, during, and after the event; and the ability to live-score and display leaderboards on-site and online.

The technology also makes possible virtual golf event formats, which CMN Hospitals and its network will leverage in 2021 and beyond. Virtual options include extended-play and multi-course rounds that run alongside or independent of traditional tournaments and allow for flexibility, additional outreach, broader overall participation, and more opportunities to fundraise.

"We're honored to partner with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals," said GolfStatus's Director of Marketing and Communications Katie Casillas. "We look forward to working with the incredible organizations and individuals that support this important mission through golf tournaments nationwide to make an even broader impact."

Learn more about this partnership and register a new or existing, virtual or in-person CMN Hospitals golf tournament with GolfStatus.org by visiting: www.playyellow.com/get-involved.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in unrestricted funds for 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada. Dollars raised stay local and support each hospital's most urgent needs, whether that's providing care to children without insurance, investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives. Changing the health of even one child or family creates a ripple effect felt by communities for years to come. When we change kid's health, we change the future—for all of us. Learn more at www.ChildrensMiracleNetworkHospitals.org.

About Play Yellow for Children's Hospitals

Led by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and in cooperation with the PGA TOUR, "Play Yellow for Children's Hospitals" strives to bring the entire golf world together through charitable initiatives to help the 10 million kids treated at local children's hospitals each year. For more information visit www.playyellow.org. For the latest news and updates on social media, follow Play Yellow on Twitter and Instagram at @PlayYellow4Kids and on Facebook at facebook.com/playyellow4kids.

Contact:

Ben Parker, Sr. Director Play Yellow

[email protected]

801.635.8490

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, GolfStatus makes its powerful technology accessible to nonprofits to streamline fundraisers and help charitable organizations engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Learn more at www.GolfStatus.org.

Contact:

Katie Casillas, Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

402.560.7204

SOURCE GolfStatus

Related Links

http://www.golfstatus.com

