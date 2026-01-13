Children's Miracle Network Sets Bold $1 Billion Fundraising Goal to Advance Children's Healthcare in Local Communities

Actor Adam Devine Joins Organization to Launch "The Health For All Kids Impact Pledge"

And Bring Attention to Critical Funding Needs For Children's Hospitals Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Miracle Network® (CMN), the charity that focuses solely on raising funds to support the health of all kids, launched The Health For All Kids Impact Pledge today to demonstrate its participation in providing the necessary resources to support the country's pediatric healthcare demands amid unstable funding sources.

The $1 billion, two-year fundraising initiative greatly accelerates the heritage of CMN's contributions-to-date, as the organization has raised nearly $10 billion for its network of 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada since its inception in 1983.

CMN's model ensures that 100% of dollars support the network's local children's hospital in the market where they were raised. Because CMN provides unrestricted funding, children's hospitals have the flexibility to direct those dollars where they are needed most, from innovative research and technology to programs that make hospital stays more pleasant for kids and their families. In response to growing financial pressures on pediatric healthcare, CMN is shifting its strategic focus to emphasize the critical role philanthropy must play in meeting children's health needs.

"In today's healthcare landscape, children's hospitals have to do more with less at a time when kids' healthcare needs are becoming more complex and more urgent," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President & CEO, Children's Miracle Network. "The Impact Pledge demonstrates our expanded commitment to participate in the solution and invites communities to join our movement to ensure kids have the best possible chance for happy, healthy futures."

In New York City on Jan. 12, the organization celebrated its updated mission through The Balloon Signal of Support. This event unveiled its updated logo mark in the sky against the Manhattan skyline through a dramatic demonstration of 300 drones, presented by Marriott Bonvoy. The iconic CMN balloon logo has connected partners, donors, hospitals, volunteers, and patients to the organization for more than 40 years.

"The balloon serves as a symbol for children's health and a representation of the organization's commitment to elevate what's possible in children's healthcare through the power of its network," said Daily. "In addition to the pledge, our new positioning will bring clarity and attention to the urgent need to raise funds for children's health."

Adam Devine, known for his roles in Righteous Gemstones, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, and Modern Family, is uniquely connected to CMN. As an 11-year-old, he sustained significant injuries after being struck by a cement truck. With support from CMN-funded services at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, he underwent more than 25 surgeries and two years of treatment, ultimately regaining the ability to walk. To demonstrate his support, he often visits kids receiving care in hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

"I know what it's like to spend years of your childhood in a hospital and my partnership with Children's Miracle Network is deeply personal," said Devine. "Since I had such a positive recovery experience in the hospital, I personally understand that we need to do more, so hospitals can do more, because kids deserve more."

Children's Miracle Network calls on everyone to join the movement to ensure Health for All Kids. Everyone can answer the Balloon Signal of Support by visiting cmn.org/pledge to join the pledge and make a donation to Children's Miracle Network. Learn more about how you can make big change for all kids by visiting cmn.org/pledge.

About Children's Miracle Network

For more than 40 years, Children's Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children's health, we unite people, partners, and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you'll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs, from life-saving treatments and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised supports the local children's hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

