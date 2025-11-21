Children's Museum of Brownsville Unveils $1 Million in New STEM Exhibits Celebrating SpaceX's Boca Chica to Mars Exhibit and the Aviation Legacy of Amelia Earhart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Museum of Brownsville (CMB) announces the grand opening of its newest permanent exhibits, SpaceX Boca Chica to Mars and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia's Journey. The official unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 1:00 PM at the museum, and media representatives are invited to attend.

The Children's Museum of Brownsville (CMB) proudly announces the unveiling of two extraordinary new exhibits representing more than $1 million in investment toward advancing informal STEM education and innovation in South Texas: SpaceX's Boca Chica to Mars exhibit and Adventures in the Sky: Amelia's Journey. Together, these landmark additions celebrate Brownsville's unique ties to both aviation history and the future of space exploration, offering visitors immersive, hands-on experiences designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and confidence in young minds.

The Boca Chica to Mars exhibit is an interactive experience that brings the excitement of modern space exploration to life. Developed in collaboration with families of Starbase and our partners at SpaceX, this exhibit invites visitors to step into the world of rocket science and imaginative play as we plan our interplanetary travel to Mars. Reflecting Brownsville's growing role as a gateway to the stars, this exhibit connects local pride with global ambition, showcasing how play and learning intersect to shape the scientists and engineers of tomorrow.

"This exhibit represents the hard work and dedication of our community together to inspire young people of the Rio Grande Valley," said Jenna Petrzelka, Starbase City Commissioner. "Designed to spark curiosity about aerospace, the exhibit is a place where our kids and families can see themselves as part of humanity's journey to space. With Starship launches just miles away, it's a tangible place to explore the future taking shape right here at home."

Adventures in the Sky: Amelia's Journey exhibit pays tribute to the pioneering aviator's deep connection to Brownsville, where she obtained her commercial pilot's license. Designed as an expansive multi-level climbing structure, the exhibit encourages children to explore, imagine, and challenge themselves as they learn about the courage, determination, and curiosity that defined Earhart's legacy. This exhibit stands as a vibrant symbol of Brownsville's aviation heritage and its continued commitment to empowering future generations through discovery. The project was made possible through the generous support of community partners and foundations, including Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation and the Moody Foundation. "The Amelia Earhart Exhibit embodies what BCIC strives for every day, projects that elevate Brownsville's quality of life by inspiring curiosity, creativity, and a shared sense of pride in our community," said Cori Pena, BCIC President and CEO.

"These new exhibits are more than just play spaces; they are experiences that encourage exploration, inspire confidence, and open doors to the possibilities of science and discovery," said Felipe Pena, Executive Director. "Through these new exhibits, we're connecting Brownsville's remarkable history with its exciting future, creating opportunities for every child to dream, learn, and reach for their future." With the addition of these two groundbreaking exhibits, the Children's Museum of Brownsville continues its mission to provide exceptional informal education experiences that engage families and strengthen the region's role as a hub for innovation, exploration, and lifelong learning.

The Children's Museum of Brownsville (CMB) inspires learning through play for children and families across the Rio Grande Valley. Established in 2005 and located in the heart of Dean Porter Park, CMB serves more than 70,000 visitors annually through hands-on exhibits, innovative programs, and community partnerships. Dedicated to nurturing curiosity, creativity, and confidence in every child, the museum provides engaging informal learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). As a nonprofit organization, CMB is committed to building a brighter future for South Texas by making discovery and imagination accessible to all.

