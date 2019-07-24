Children's National 7th Annual Pediatric Device Innovation Symposium features $150K NICU pitch competition and explores clinical trial process

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children's National Health System announces its 7th Annual Pediatric Device Innovation Symposium is slated for Sunday, Sept. 22 in Boston, Mass., featuring a $150K medical device competition focused on innovations for neonatal and NICU care. Following the theme "Pediatric Device Clinical Trials: Forging a Better Path," this year's symposium explores the pediatric device clinical trial process, including progress insights, current challenges and potential solutions.

"The challenges inherent in the pediatric device clinical trial process can significantly impede the path to commercialization of much-needed medical devices for children," says Kolaleh Eskandanian, Ph.D., MBA, PMP, vice president and chief innovation officer at Children's National Health System. "At the symposium, our experts will provide the latest insights for biohealth innovators and clinicians on progressive methods of validating medical devices for children."

The symposium, which co-locates with AdvaMed's The MedTech Conference, presents multidisciplinary panel discussions that address critical issues related to pediatric device development, regulatory processes, device clinical trials and gaps in pediatric healthcare innovation. Key insights from the symposium will inform a white paper detailing best practices for stakeholders involved in stimulating pediatric device innovation and to bring solutions to market faster to benefit children.

A key highlight of the program is the $150K "Make Your Medical Device Pitch for Kids!" competition funded by the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation (NCC-PDI). Innovators and startup companies with devices designed to improve neonatal or NICU care are invited to apply by Aug. 12, 2019 for a chance to receive awards up to $50,000 and participate in the newly created "Pediatric Device Innovator Accelerator Program" led by MedTech Innovator.

NCC-PDI is an FDA-funded consortium focused on addressing unmet needs for pediatric medical devices. It is led by the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation at Children's National Health System and the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland. The consortium recently added new accelerators BioHealth Innovation and MedTech Innovator and design firm partner, Archimedic.

Noting that the pediatric device competition is one of the most anticipated elements of the one-day event, Eskandanian, who is also the principal investigator of NCC-PDI, says "This has become recognized as the nation's leading pediatric innovation symposium because of our intentional focus on highlighting practical ways that we can close the gap in pediatric innovation and advance care for children. From the keynote sessions, to the panels and even the competition, attendees are guaranteed to leave with roadmaps to address specific challenges in the pediatric market."

To register for the symposium, visit themedtechconference.com. For the symposium agenda and additional event details, visit pediatric-device-symposium.org. To apply for the pitch competition, visit medtechinnovator.org/pediatricapply/

