Children's National Health System and Doctors Community Hospital Collaboration Delivers Improved Access to Pediatric Emergency Care in Prince George's County

"Having convenient access to specialized and high-quality emergency services for children is a priority for all parents and caregivers. For treating a wide range of conditions from asthma attacks to broken bones, working with Children's National will complement our current health care resources and further contribute to our providing great care to pediatric patients," states Paul Grenaldo, president of Doctors Community Health System.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, community hospitals must meet or exceed their effectiveness at delivering emergency care for children who have unique physical and psychosocial needs that are heightened during serious or life-threatening situations. Recommendations include "having appropriate resources (medications, equipment, policies and education) and capable staff."

"Children have unique needs and deserve quality pediatric specialty care," says Kurt Newman, M.D., president and CEO of Children's National Health System. "Our collaboration with Doctors Community Hospital is especially important because families in Prince George's County will have better access to top-notch pediatric specialty care closer to home during emergencies when children are the most vulnerable."

Doctors Community Hospital's board-certified emergency medicine physicians and specialized nurses had 56,699 visits in fiscal year 2018, which included about 5,200 children. According to Grenaldo, "At one convenient location, we will advance our commitment of delivering compassionate and reliable emergency care to the entire family with Children's National serving youths and Doctors Community Hospital serving adults. Together, we will help more people improve the quality of their lives."

About Doctors Community Health System

Doctors Community Health System is a network of medical and surgical services provided throughout Prince George's County and in Anne Arundel County. At the heart of this network is its flagship – Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, Maryland. To complement the hospital's high-quality and comprehensive services, the system has more than a dozen centers of care in Bowie, Camp Springs, Crofton, District Heights, Hyattsville, Lanham, Largo, Laurel, Riverdale and Temple Hills. In addition to being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high-performing hospital in colon cancer surgery and heart failure, it is the only hospital in Prince George's County on Forbes' list of best midsize employers. Also, it earned Hospital Compare's four-star quality rating – the highest in Prince George's County. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Children's National Health System

Children's National Health System, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is the nation's No. 6 pediatric hospital and, for the third straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

