Children's National Health System and The HSC Health Care System Sign Agreement to Partner

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's National Health System (Children's National) and The HSC Health Care System (HSC) have signed a definitive agreement to create an integrated partnership that will provide seamless care for children and young adults with complex medical needs in Washington, D.C. and across the region.

With a combined 285 years of pediatric experience, Children's National and HSC each have significant expertise delivering complementary health care services to children and young adults with complex needs. Many of the children who currently receive services from both organizations have particularly complex and rare health conditions. By coming together, this partnership will create one of the nation's most comprehensive models of care for this patient population.

Medical advances have significantly increased life expectancy for children with complex medical needs, leading to an increased demand for specialized care as well as innovations to address the longer-term needs of these children.

"As we've developed advances that improve care for these children, we know that integrated care plays a significant role," says Kurt Newman, M.D., President and CEO of Children's National Health System. "That understanding has driven the commitment of both Children's National and HSC to seek a new way of collaborating that we hope will become a model for others."

The importance of delivering highly coordinated care to children with complex medical needs gained national attention when the bipartisan ACE Kids Act was signed into law this spring. Children's National collaborated with HSC in a national pilot program that provided the foundation for this legislation.

"The patients and families we serve routinely navigate a complex system with a multitude of specialists and services required for their care. Together, we know we can make it easier for them to access care. Ultimately, our goal is to improve the quality of life for our patients and their families," says Nathaniel Beers, M.D., President and CEO of The HSC Health Care System.

The agreement now goes forward for regulatory approval, a process that is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2019.

About Children's National Health System

Children's National Health System, based in Washington, DC, has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is one of the nation's Top 5 pediatric hospitals and, for a second straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded pediatric institution in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels.

About The HSC Health Care System

The HSC Health Care System is a 135-year-old non-profit health care organization committed to serving individuals with complex health care needs and eliminating barriers to services. HSC is a unique and comprehensive system of care in the Washington, DC area with a mission to changing lives through expert, family-centered medical care, care coordination, and empowerment through advocacy and education. The HSC Health Care System through The HSC Foundation, operates The HSC Pediatric Center, an inpatient sub-acute facility, three HSC Outpatient Centers in Washington, DC and Maryland, HSC Home Care, LLC in Washington, D.C. and HSC Home & Residential Services in Maryland, and Health Services for Children with Special Needs, a comprehensive health and supportive services care plan for Supplemental Security Income-eligible children and young adults up to 26 years of age within Washington, D.C. To learn more about The HSC Health Care System, please visit www.hschealth.org.

