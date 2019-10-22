Children's National Research Institute Expanding Research Resources for Investigators, Driving Multi-Site Pediatric Collaboration with TriNetX

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's National Research Institute (CNRI), the research arm of the nation's No. 6 ranked children's hospital is rolling out the TriNetX platform to investigators at Children's National Hospital and taking the lead in establishing a research collaborative among pediatric hospitals within TriNetX's global health research network.

CNRI has been a member of the TriNetX network for more than three years. CNRI investigators leverage TriNetX to access a dynamic set of global clinical and claims data representing over 300 million patients through a self-service analytics platform to aid in their development of study protocols, cohort discovery as well as to support grant-based research.

"We have learned about more than 70 clinical trials as a result of being part of the TriNetX network," said Jurran Wilson, Program Lead, Recruitment and Engagement and Informatics Project Manager, Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Children's National. "Now, by providing access to this global network of real-world data, our research community will have the ability to significantly improve cohort discovery and protocol feasibility, analyze data in real time, and study treatment pathways in a way we could not in the past."

TriNetX is one of several platforms that Children's National researchers use to view, query, and analyze clinical data, as well as connect with potential industry sponsors. The TriNetX Network partners with data providers covering 99% of U.S. health plans to deploy a linked and continually updated global health research network. TriNetX has been used to analyze over 16,000 protocols and has presented over 5,000 clinical trial opportunities to its healthcare organization members.

CNRI is leveraging its TriNetX membership to create the TriNetX Pediatric Collaboratory Network, a synergistic research network with other healthcare organizations specializing in pediatric care.

"The Pediatric Collaboratory will help us narrow down the massive amount of data available in the TriNetX Research network to a subset of pediatric healthcare organizations," said Wilson. "This opens tremendous research opportunities by streamlining the query process and allowing each member to leverage our connection to initiate multi-site, investigator-initiated research studies."

"It's exciting to see a long-term partner like Children's National that has been using TriNetX to attract more clinical trial opportunities from our pharmaceutical partners now leading investigator-initiated collaborative pediatric research at global scale," said Gadi Lachman, CEO of TriNetX. "We share a common mission of bringing new therapies to patients who need them faster and democratizing this platform furthers our efforts in accomplishing that goal."

About the Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital, based in Washington, D.C., has served the nation's children since 1870. Children's National is the nation's No. 6 pediatric hospital and, for the third straight year, is ranked No. 1 in newborn care, as well as ranked in all specialties evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. It has been designated two times as a Magnet® hospital, a designation given to hospitals that demonstrate the highest standards of nursing and patient care delivery. This pediatric academic health system offers expert care through a convenient, community-based primary care network and specialty outpatient centers in the D.C. Metropolitan area, including the Maryland suburbs and Northern Virginia. Home to the Children's Research Institute and the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation, Children's National is the seventh-highest NIH-funded children's hospital in the nation. Children's National is recognized for its expertise and innovation in pediatric care and as a strong voice for children through advocacy at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



About the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Children's National

The Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Children's National (CTSI-CN) was established in 2010 as a collaboration between Children's National Hospital and our academic partner, The George Washington University. Supported by a Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), the CTSI-CN is the first and only CTSA awarded to a free-standing pediatric healthcare institution of the more than 60 CTSA hubs across the nation. Locally, CTSI-CN serves as a catalyst for clinical and translational research by promoting innovations that speed the translation of research into improved child, family, and community health. CTSI-CN also serves as the bridge between Children's National Hospital and the TriNetX network, allowing for bidirectional transfer of aggregate, de-identified data for research purposes. For more information, follow us on Twitter.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that revolutionizes clinical research and enables discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to answer complex research questions at the speed of thought. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at http://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

