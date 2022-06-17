Children's Non-Profit Sends Music and Hope to Ukrainian Kids Through Ukuleles

Part of the Ukuleles for Ukraine campaign, the Ukulele Kids Club seeks to help children and teens impacted by the war.

MIAMI, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC), a music non-profit from Florida, has always believed in music's ability to bring comfort and hope during difficult times. The recent events in Ukraine have motivated them to expand their mission to reach children impacted by the war. The UKC is rallying the music community around their 'Ukulele. Ukraine. U kan.' campaign with the message that music can heal the wounds of war and an instrument for children to keep is a gift for wellness and for life.

Ukuleles can provide comfort. Ukraine's kids need comfort. U kan help Ukrainian kids through ukuleles and music therapy.

Since February 2022, over 7 million people have crossed Ukraine's borders seeking refuge from the war, in what the United Nations calls "the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II." The majority of those seeking shelter are women and children. At the same time, some Ukrainian families who have remained in their homes also require psychosocial and emotional support. The Ukulele Kids Club has partnered with the World Federation of Music Therapy to identify music therapists working with refugee kids abroad and those still in Ukraine, with the idea that music and ukuleles can provide much-needed support.

"Children exposed to war and conflict are at heightened risk for mental health issues including depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)," said Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, CEO of Ukulele Kids Club. "But as music therapists, we know that music can facilitate healthy coping strategies, help manage anxiety and provide a sense of comfort during difficult times."

Music Therapy is the clinical use of music interventions that achieve physical and mental health goals delivered by a trained clinician. Music therapy is applied in migrant care in countries known for receiving a large influx of refugees, such as Colombia, Germany, Poland, and Turkey. In these settings, music therapists apply a combination of music-making activities and therapeutic interventions to help refugee children and adults experiencing health benefits from music and support their transition or acclimation to a new environment.

For children and teens experiencing heightened stress and uncertainty related to the Ukraine war, the Ukulele becomes a way to gain a sense of control over their wellbeing. Making music allows them to engage in an activity that promotes self-expression and connection while sparking joy. The children get to keep the instrument and engage in ongoing support through UKC's online programs.

To learn more and support this initiative, please visit www.ukulelesforukraine.com

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a nonprofit organization based in Lakeland, Florida. Since its founding, the UKC has supported the health care of more than 12,000 medically fragile children through music, music therapy and donations of its signature instrument. The UKC works with more than 280 music therapy programs in the U.S.A and around the world. Learn more at www.theukc.org.

