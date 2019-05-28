Children's Reading App ReadingIQ™ Honored As Multiple Gold Stevie® Award Winner by American Business Awards®

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education innovator Age of Learning, Inc.® , announced today that it has won two Gold Stevie Awards for its expert-curated digital library ReadingIQ, in the "Family & Kids" and "Reading/English/Language Arts Instructional Solution" categories. The Stevie Awards®, presented by The American Business Awards®, honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals.

Available on computers, tablets, and smartphones, ReadingIQ provides families with thousands of high-quality books specifically selected by literacy experts for children 12 and under, at a low monthly or annual fee. Age of Learning provides the entire ReadingIQ library at no cost to teachers for classroom use, with the ability to assign books to their students to read in class and even at home.

ReadingIQ's low cost, ease of use, and breadth of high-quality content are particularly vital in light of nationwide surveys revealing that the lack of access to books is a major barrier to children's reading development. Teachers report that students with access to both physical and digital libraries are significantly more likely to be reading above grade level than peers without such access.

"Our goal with ReadingIQ is to introduce children to exciting fiction and non-fiction literature that matches their interests and puts them on the path toward developing a lifelong love of reading," said Doug Dohring, founder and CEO of Age of Learning. "We appreciate this recognition by The American Business Awards and will continue to create innovative products that bring learning to life for kids of all ages across the U.S. and around the world."

Judges applauded ReadingIQ's wide selection of books and ease of use, as well as its accessibility and engaging design.

"The ReadingIQ app is well made and provides a good set of books for kids at all age groups, customized to the child's age," wrote one judge. "The support for gamification and curation makes the content wonderful."

"Impressive concept and love that the program is free for educators," said another judge.

The 2019 Stevie Awards received more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry for consideration in a wide range of categories. ReadingIQ earned the highest level of recognition—the Gold Stevie Award—in both of the categories it entered.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA . ReadingIQ is available at www.ReadingIQ.com, or can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Age of Learning, Inc.

Age of Learning® is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning's flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy , is a comprehensive curriculum for preschool through 2nd grade, available on all major digital platforms and used by millions of children. Age of Learning's ReadingIQ™ is an advanced digital library for children 12 and under designed by literacy experts with thousands of high-quality books from leading publishers, including the largest collection of National Geographic Kids digital titles available anywhere. Most recently, the company launched Adventure Academy™ , the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online (MMO) game, serving elementary and middle school age children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. Connect with Age of Learning on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Contact

Rebecca Friendly

Media@AofL.com

818.246.2223

SOURCE Age of Learning, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ageoflearning.com

