Children's Specialized ABA Opens New Center - Jackson, NJ

Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, November 9th, 2025

JACKSON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The community is invited to celebrate on Sunday, November 9th, 2025, from 1:00-4:00 PM, at 178 West Veterans Highway, Jackson, NJ. This free, family-friendly event will include bounce houses, a petting zoo, food and refreshments, balloon animals, giveaways, and more.

Children's Specialized ABA brings a proven model of care that integrates the nationally recognized expertise of Children's Specialized Hospital's Autism Center of Excellence with the needs of the Jackson and surrounding communities.

"Our new Jackson center reflects more than just growth," says Chad Hill, CEO of Children's Specialized ABA. "It represents our commitment to creating a space where every child feels seen, supported, and celebrated."

The center is designed for children ages 18 months to 12 years old and offers a nurturing environment featuring natural light, indoor and outdoor play areas, and sensory-friendly classrooms. The center also embraces culturally responsive programming and uses tools like the Brightwheel app to keep families connected throughout the day.

Key services include:

Comprehensive and Focused ABA therapy

In-home or in-center sessions

Speech and Occupational Therapy

Psychological evaluations

Full-time and part-time options

Most major insurances accepted, including Medicaid

Each child receives an individualized therapy plan, developed and overseen by Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) through active collaboration and dedicated case management.

"Every child's journey is unique," says Miriam Newmark, BCBA, LBA, Chief Operating Officer. "We have built an industry-leading training curriculum and invested in tools to elevate the quality of care for all the children we are honored to support. The team we have assembled in Jackson Township is truly outstanding. These are inspiring leaders with a long history of serving the vibrant local community."

Families can register for the grand opening via Eventbrite and explore how Children's Specialized ABA is helping children thrive in Jackson and beyond.

