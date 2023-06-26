Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation Announces Alissa Memoli as President and Chief Development Officer

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation (CSHF) announced today that Alissa Memoli has been named President and Chief Development Officer, replacing Philip Salerno III who will retire June 30 after 36 years at CSHF.

"The CSH Foundation Board of Trustees executed an extensive selection process for the next President and CDO of our Foundation and we are confident that Alissa is the right choice to advance the Foundation toward our strategic goals," said Leslie Taylor, Chair, CSHF Board of Trustees. "Alissa is a seasoned leader with a true passion for our mission."

Before joining CSHF, Memoli spent 12 years at the American Heart Association (AHA) in various leadership roles including Regional Vice President, New England, Vice President, Corporate Relations, Founders Affiliate, and Executive Director, Northern New Jersey. During her tenure, she was recognized for results-driven leadership, positive financial results, development of high-performing teams and her commitment to the highest ethical standards in philanthropy.

Memoli brings expertise in the areas of new business development, volunteer and board recruitment, and corporate and community leadership that will be impactful to the mission of CSHF. As a non-profit leader, she has shaped policy and strategy at the c-suite level that significantly increased funds raised and generated greater public interest. Memoli is also a member of CHIEF, a private networking organization specifically designed for highly-recognized women executives.

"I am thrilled to step in as President and CDO at Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation," said Memoli. "It's a true honor to have been selected for this role by such an accomplished Board of Trustees. I feel privileged to join this team of talented non-profit professionals, clinicians and hospital staff who are wholly dedicated to improving the lives of children."

Memoli will oversee all operations and a comprehensive resource development program that includes individual and planned giving, corporate and foundation partnerships, and cause related marketing.

She will assume leadership of CSHF on July 1.

About Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation

When you give to Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation, 100% of your donation supports the programs and services of CSH that are transforming the lives of children with special healthcare needs. The CSH Foundation receives philanthropic support from those who share our mission and commitment to ensuring that all children with special healthcare needs receive the life-changing care they need to reach their full potential. To help or learn more, visit https://give2csh.org.

About Children's Specialized Hospital

Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized or follow us on Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter.

Children's Specialized Hospital is New Jersey's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Contact: Afiya Rawls, Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation

Cell: 732-372-8517

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation