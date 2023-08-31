Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation Board Members Edward J. McKenna and Mark Montenero Named Outstanding Philanthropists by Association of Fundraising Professionals-NJ

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation (CSHF) board members Edward J. McKenna of Red Bank and Mark Montenero of Toms River have received the 2023 Outstanding Philanthropists Award (for nonprofits with fundraising budgets over $1 million) by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, New Jersey chapter (AFP-NJ).

Edward J. McKenna, Senior Partner at McKenna, Dupont, Stone & Washburne Mark Montenero, President of Autoland Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM Trucks

CSHF embarked on the largest capital campaign in its 36 year history with McKenna and Montenero leading the charge as volunteers. The demands of co-chairing this unprecedented capital campaign significantly exceed the pair's responsibilities as board members. In addition to each making sizable financial contributions to the campaign, McKenna and Montenero led a 10-person volunteer campaign cabinet to success, reaching the campaign's $45 million fundraising goal and seeing all capital projects to completion.

"What Mark and Ed did for children and families in New Jersey in their roles as campaign co-chairs is beyond remarkable," said Leslie Logan Taylor, Chair, CSHF Board of Trustees. "There is no one more deserving of this honor and recognition."

This results of this campaign are life-changing for thousands of families across New Jersey. Four new outpatient centers were opened across the state—in Bayonne, Union, Eatontown and Toms River—and our original hospital in Mountainside underwent much needed renovations. This expansion increased the total number of CSH treatment facilities to 15 and increased patient capacity by 30%. Additionally, the funds raised through this campaign supported critical pediatric research studies, treatment program expansion, and technological upgrades that will help children today and in the future.

"Any foundation is only as strong as its donors, volunteers and supporters. We are so fortunate to have an incredible board of trustees that includes Ed McKenna and Mark Montenero," said Alissa Memoli, President and CDO, CSHF. "I extend sincere congratulations to Ed and Mark on this prestigious award and want to thank our entire board, campaign cabinet and every donor that made this campaign a success."

For 42 years AFP-NJ's Excellence in Philanthropy Awards have recognized the achievement of dedicated and passionate individuals and organizations whose commitment is advancing and enhancing the lives of New Jerseyans every day. McKenna and Montenero display the quality of leadership, commitment to the causes they support and the advancement of philanthropy not only through their work with CSHF, but through the many other organizations they support throughout New Jersey.

About Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation

When you give to Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation, 100% of your donation supports the programs and services of CSH that are transforming the lives of children with special healthcare needs. The CSH Foundation receives philanthropic support from those who share our mission and commitment to ensuring that all children with special healthcare needs receive the life-changing care they need to reach their full potential. To help or learn more, visit https://give2csh.org.

About Children's Specialized Hospital

Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized or follow us on Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter.

Children's Specialized Hospital is New Jersey's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Contact: Afiya Rawls, Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation

Cell: 732-372-8517

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation