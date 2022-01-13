Children's Storytime Anytime® Podcast Wins Davey Award

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Sisters Digital Media in partnership with Evergreen Podcasts wins prestigious Silver Davey Award for their children's podcast Storytime Anytime®. With over 100 episodes, Storytime Anytime® uses songs and stories to engage kids in learning about different topics. Each episode focuses on a different theme like dinosaurs, sharks, space travel, helping our planet, chemistry, horses, life skills, and more! It combines the best in education and wholesome entertainment for kids.

With over 2,000 entries from across the U.S. and from around the world, the Davey Awards honors the finest creative work from the best small shops, firms, and companies worldwide. "Winning a Davey Award is an honor because they are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual arts (AIVA)," says Kim Thompson, host of Storytime Anytime® and President of Twin Sisters®. "Our podcast brings stories and music to life while teaching children important educational concepts, which is a plus for parents," adds Kim.

"Our strategy to provide wholesome content for children aligns perfectly with the goals of Evergreen Podcasts," says Twin Sisters® Chief Executive Officer, Karen Hilderbrand. "We look forward to working with their team to release hundreds of podcasts that kids and families will love." "Our statistics show that Storytime Anytime® has proven to be a success for children, parents, and teachers worldwide," adds Michael DeAloia, Chief Executive Office of Evergreen Podcasts.

About Twin Sisters®

For 35 years, Kim Mitzo Thompson and Karen Mitzo Hilderbrand, known as The Twin Sisters®, have been writing and producing educational products that use music to teach basic skills. With over 70 million albums sold, and over 170 awards, including nine Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified gold albums and one Platinum album Twin Sisters® positions itself as the leader in children's educational music.

