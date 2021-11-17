Children's Sustainable Clothing Brand, Macrae Skye, Launches Diversity Campaign, "Show Us Your Family", in time for the Holiday Season
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's ethical and sustainable clothing brand, Macrae Skye, known for its bold colors, whimsical patterns and celebration of global diversity, has launched a new program called "Show us your family"; just in time for the holiday season.
Macrae Skye is celebrating diverse families this holiday season through a creative campaign showcasing the many faces that make up today's modern family. Participants are asked to sign up on www.macraeskye.com/family-pajamas for a discount code good for a set of pajamas for the entire family, then submit a picture or video of their family wearing the pajamas on their personal Instagram page and tag @Macrae.Skye. Macrae Skye will showcase and celebrate each family on the company's Instagram feed.
For every pair of pajamas purchased, Macrae Skye will donate a pair of pajamas to domestic abuse shelters.
"At Macrae Skye, we infuse ethical fashion and sustainability into the very fabric of our ethos. Our thoughtfully designed garments carry meaning far beyond the depth of the fabric — rather, empowering children to be active in causes that can change the world for the better," says Kim Sicklein, founder and CEO of Macrae Skye. "There is beauty in the diversity of our world, and why not celebrate diverse families that make up our global community."
Macrae Skye has created pajamas for the entire family - to include our four-legged family members, which can be ordered online at www.macraeskye.com.
About Macrae Skye
At Macrae Skye we design pieces that express individuality and stimulate curiosity, empowering the youngest generation to spark positive change for the world. Celebrating diversity and promoting inclusivity is the foundation of our brand—threading together cultural nods from around the globe—through bold colors, expressive prints, and sustainably sourced materials in each collection.
