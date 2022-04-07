Children's Wear Market Will Reach USD 329570 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 3.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Wear Market is segmented By Type - Apparel, Footwear, By Application - Girls, Boys. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Apparel Category.

The global Children's Wear market size is estimated to be worth USD 272180 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 329570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Children's Wear Market Are

Consumer demand for premium and branded apparel, product customization, innovation, affordable children's apparel, and footwear, and an increase in online shopping are all driving market growth around the world.

The children's wear market growth is also fueled by a rapidly growing global population and rising disposable income.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CHILDREN'S WEAR MARKET

Factors such as aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, and the growth of the online retailing market, which provides a hassle-free shopping experience while providing consumers with a wide range of options, are expected to propel the market forward. Other factors driving Children's Wear Market growth include raising brand awareness among children and parents, the growing influence of television and mass media, and the active participation of celebrities in various brands' campaigns and advertisements. Increasing exposure to celebrities is positively impacting product sales.

Social Media is expected to further increase the Children's Wear Market Growth. Parents in both developed and developing countries are increasingly posting photos of themselves and their children in matching outfits on Instagram and other social media platforms. Furthermore, leading brands have influenced this trend by creating miniature, but age-appropriate versions of adult clothing. They were sold alongside adult versions of clothing in the stores. This twinning with children trend is gaining a lot of traction in the Children's Wear Market.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of online shopping is expected to further fuel the growth of the Children's Wear Market.

CHILDREN'S WEAR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the apparel segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the girl's segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Girls are expected to make up the majority of the market because they are more interested in clothing than boys. Similarly, the desire of many girls to beautify and improve their appearance fuels demand in this segment.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment. The growing number of dual-income households in this region is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. Furthermore, rising urbanization attracted a large number of parents to various types of children's clothing, resulting in an increase in consumption.

